After CNFR Battle, Bareback Trio Resume Competitive Resistol Rookie Race

Carson Hildre blurted out the notion, never envisioning it would actually materialize.

Before the final round of the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) on Saturday, June 20, the Clarendon College bareback rider was leaving the locker room inside the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper with fellow competitor Daxtyn Field of Tarleton State. As the pair walked down the hall towards the bucking chutes, the Velva, N.D. native expressed a wild thought.

“I told Daxtyn, ‘What if we all tied? What if we all tied rather than one of us takes the championship or if we split it?’ I figured the odds of that happening were slim to none,” Hildre said with a laugh.

The scenario went from unlikely to reality by the end of the short go, as Hildre, Feild and Kooper Heimburg of Mississippi Valley College finished in a three-way tie for the CNFR bareback riding aggregate championship. They each earned 326.5 points on four rides, leaving no margin for any one rider to claim the title outright.

Carson Hildre rode for 83.25 points in the short go to finish tied with two other bareback riders and earn a shared CNFR title. | Jackie Jensen/@winnettcowgirl

While Hildre was having a premonition of things to come, Heimburg was completely unaware of what was unfolding. He knew the race was tight but wasn’t sure what score he needed to stay in contention.

Last season, the Marshall, Mo., cowboy was forced to settle for runner-up at the CNFR, giving him extra motivation going into this year’s event. Three of his four rides scored 81.75 points or more, including an 83 in the short round. A win is a win, even if it’s split three ways.

“I wasn’t watching and I didn’t know how many points they were or how many points I had to be. When I got off, I had no clue actually that we had even tied yet,” Heimburg said. “I ended up second last year, so it was pretty exciting to get it done this year.”

All three cowboys posted high-scoring efforts in the final go. Feild, a Roosevelt, Utah product, started the day in third but his 85-point effort vaulted him into the top spot briefly. Hildre immediately drew even with an 83.25-point showing before Heimburg joined the party moments later in the last ride of the set. Along with winning an individual championship, Hildre also helped Clarendon College capture the men’s team championship at the CNFR.

Kooper Heimburg posted an 83-point ride in the short go, resulting a three-way tie for the CNFR's bareback average championship. | Jackie Jensen/@winnettcowgirl

It was a thrilling showdown that appears far from over.

While the college competition is over, that same trio are taking their battle to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association level. All three are among the top six in the Resistol Rookie of the Year Bareback Standings.

Hildre sits atop the leaderboard with slightly more than $41,300 in earnings so far, while Feild (3rd, $38,500) and Heimburg (6th, $21,600) are nipping at his heels. All three are also in the top 50 of the PRCA World Standings, each pursuing a coveted spot at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo this December.

Daxtyn Feild had the high score of the short go, riding for 85 points to create a three-way time for the CNFR's bareback average championship. | Jackie Jensen/@winnettcowgirl

Each of them have loaded summer schedules ahead, with an eye on jockeying for position in the rookie and overall standings. It’s an ongoing situation that has undoubtedly created a lifelong connection, mutual respect and a bit of a friendly rivalry.

“I kind of knew it would come down to the short round and it was going to be a spurring contest,” Feild said. “That was so fun. They said the horses have never been that good, but man it was so cool. We all got on a bunch of good horses, those two ride good, and that was fun.”