CNFR Short Round Roster Is Set For Final Showdown In Casper

It’s been a long week for the contestants at the College National Finals Rodeo and after three full rounds, the top 12 contestants will move on to the short round.

Here is who will be competing Saturday, June 20 at 7 pm.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Athletes will be listed in order of average finish on three head.

Tagg Bond, 254.75 Waitley Sharon, 249 Jack Ford, 241.75 Dane McPhail, 236.5 Bryett Larsen, 235.75 Traven Sharon, 235.25 Zane Magner, 227.75 Matt Cicisly, 226.5 Darcy Wockner, 226 Skinny Parsons, 221.25 Caleb Miller, 219.75 Lonnie Dunn, 219.25

Bareback Riding

Kooper Heimburg, 243.5 Carson Hildre, 243.25 Daxtyn Feild, 241.5 Colton Farrow, 239.5 Taylon Carmody, 238.25 Jason Wilson, 238.25 Gauge McBride, 235.25 Wyatt Warneke, 234.75 Collin Roland, 234.5 Blayn Hughston, 232.75 Toby Deudney, 232.25 Jence Griffith, 232

Bull Riding

None of the bull riders covered three bulls, so the average begins on two head and drops down to one head at position six.

Hayden Welsh, 163.5 Lane Vaughan, 155.25 Brock Cooper, 147.75 Gavin Knutson, 143 Mecate Trammell, 137.75 Jace Hensley, 84.5 Dakota Smith, 80.5 Braden Cayce, 80.25 Mossy Waite, 80.25 Wyatt Davis, 79 Trace Scarlavai, 79 Tucker Taylor, 78.75

Tie-Down Roping

Tyler Hansen, 28.4 Cutter Pareo, 30.3 Clint Southworth, 31.2 Blake Carter, 31.8 Daniel Miranda, 33.8 Copper Duffin, 34.7 Noodle Miller, 35.7 Tommy Jack Rose, 36.6 Lucas Cruz, 37.5 Jhett VanderHamm, 37.7 Wyatt Jensen, 40.7 Garrett Jepson, 41.2

Steer Wrestling

Andrew Morian, 12.2 Parker Sandstrom, 13.6 Clay Tom Hurt, 14.4 Emmett Edler, 16.2 Hadley White, 18.3 Will Collier, 18.5 Damian Padilla, 19.8 Nathan Duvall, 23.4 Cameron Haumea, 24.1 Kaden Haake, 25.9 Caleb Lake, 28.6 Dawson Doggett, 33.5

Team Roping

Heston Harrison/Nick Lovins, 17.7 Belden Cox/Jett Stewart, 18.7 Marcus Marriott/Sam Saunders, 18.7 Coleman Canton/Carson Sonnier, 19.5 Blake Bowler/TJ Bowler, 20.7 Drew Harper/Jess Harper, 21.3 Brock Borkman/Denton Parish, 22.9 Jeryn Ellerd/Hunter Helton, 23.5 Caleb Miller/Rydan White, 24.5 Justin Gukenberger/Tyler Hansen, 25.6 Bryson Crawford/Stone Reeves, 29.2 Preston Olsen/Swade Olsen, 31.2

Barrel Racing

Devin Young, 41.20 Acey Pinkston, 41.36 Morgan Addison, 41.5 Reagan Chance, 41.85 Brylee Grubb, 42.03 McKinlee Paschal, 42.07 Emma Ricke, 42.11 Ceily Simpton, 42.14 Anneliese McCurry, 42.16 Baylee O’Leary, 42.20 Molly Harper, 42.23 Lauryn Motley, 42.36

Breakaway Roping

Jessi Everett, 7.0 Ivy Bone, 8.6 Kassidy Robertson, 9.2 Emma Ricke, 9.3 Ella Begger, 9.3 Arlee Morrison, 9.5 Regan Russ, 10.1 Quincy Downey, 17.9 Staheli Adams, 18.3 Payton Levine, 19.9 Addison Arnzen, 26.9 Zaran Kirkpatrick, 28.0

Goat Tying

There is a four-way tie for the number 12 position. We are unsure if all ties advance.

Josie Mousel, 18.0 Faith Lundberg, 19.0 Alyssa Gary, 19.1 Faith Marshall, 19.2 Ashley Barratt, 19.5 Lucy Richards, 19.6 Molly Rotenberger, 19.6 Greeley Eastep, 19.6 Josie Menzel, 19.7 Haley Husted, 19.8 Michaela McCormick, 20.1 Kaylee Stroud, 20.1 Jaysee Jones, 20.1 Macie Fowlei, 20.1

Good luck to all of the contestants who qualified for the short round.