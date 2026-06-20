CNFR Short Round Roster Is Set For Final Showdown In Casper
It’s been a long week for the contestants at the College National Finals Rodeo and after three full rounds, the top 12 contestants will move on to the short round.
Here is who will be competing Saturday, June 20 at 7 pm.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Athletes will be listed in order of average finish on three head.
- Tagg Bond, 254.75
- Waitley Sharon, 249
- Jack Ford, 241.75
- Dane McPhail, 236.5
- Bryett Larsen, 235.75
- Traven Sharon, 235.25
- Zane Magner, 227.75
- Matt Cicisly, 226.5
- Darcy Wockner, 226
- Skinny Parsons, 221.25
- Caleb Miller, 219.75
- Lonnie Dunn, 219.25
Bareback Riding
- Kooper Heimburg, 243.5
- Carson Hildre, 243.25
- Daxtyn Feild, 241.5
- Colton Farrow, 239.5
- Taylon Carmody, 238.25
- Jason Wilson, 238.25
- Gauge McBride, 235.25
- Wyatt Warneke, 234.75
- Collin Roland, 234.5
- Blayn Hughston, 232.75
- Toby Deudney, 232.25
- Jence Griffith, 232
Bull Riding
None of the bull riders covered three bulls, so the average begins on two head and drops down to one head at position six.
- Hayden Welsh, 163.5
- Lane Vaughan, 155.25
- Brock Cooper, 147.75
- Gavin Knutson, 143
- Mecate Trammell, 137.75
- Jace Hensley, 84.5
- Dakota Smith, 80.5
- Braden Cayce, 80.25
- Mossy Waite, 80.25
- Wyatt Davis, 79
- Trace Scarlavai, 79
- Tucker Taylor, 78.75
Tie-Down Roping
- Tyler Hansen, 28.4
- Cutter Pareo, 30.3
- Clint Southworth, 31.2
- Blake Carter, 31.8
- Daniel Miranda, 33.8
- Copper Duffin, 34.7
- Noodle Miller, 35.7
- Tommy Jack Rose, 36.6
- Lucas Cruz, 37.5
- Jhett VanderHamm, 37.7
- Wyatt Jensen, 40.7
- Garrett Jepson, 41.2
Steer Wrestling
- Andrew Morian, 12.2
- Parker Sandstrom, 13.6
- Clay Tom Hurt, 14.4
- Emmett Edler, 16.2
- Hadley White, 18.3
- Will Collier, 18.5
- Damian Padilla, 19.8
- Nathan Duvall, 23.4
- Cameron Haumea, 24.1
- Kaden Haake, 25.9
- Caleb Lake, 28.6
- Dawson Doggett, 33.5
Team Roping
- Heston Harrison/Nick Lovins, 17.7
- Belden Cox/Jett Stewart, 18.7
- Marcus Marriott/Sam Saunders, 18.7
- Coleman Canton/Carson Sonnier, 19.5
- Blake Bowler/TJ Bowler, 20.7
- Drew Harper/Jess Harper, 21.3
- Brock Borkman/Denton Parish, 22.9
- Jeryn Ellerd/Hunter Helton, 23.5
- Caleb Miller/Rydan White, 24.5
- Justin Gukenberger/Tyler Hansen, 25.6
- Bryson Crawford/Stone Reeves, 29.2
- Preston Olsen/Swade Olsen, 31.2
Barrel Racing
- Devin Young, 41.20
- Acey Pinkston, 41.36
- Morgan Addison, 41.5
- Reagan Chance, 41.85
- Brylee Grubb, 42.03
- McKinlee Paschal, 42.07
- Emma Ricke, 42.11
- Ceily Simpton, 42.14
- Anneliese McCurry, 42.16
- Baylee O’Leary, 42.20
- Molly Harper, 42.23
- Lauryn Motley, 42.36
Breakaway Roping
- Jessi Everett, 7.0
- Ivy Bone, 8.6
- Kassidy Robertson, 9.2
- Emma Ricke, 9.3
- Ella Begger, 9.3
- Arlee Morrison, 9.5
- Regan Russ, 10.1
- Quincy Downey, 17.9
- Staheli Adams, 18.3
- Payton Levine, 19.9
- Addison Arnzen, 26.9
- Zaran Kirkpatrick, 28.0
Goat Tying
There is a four-way tie for the number 12 position. We are unsure if all ties advance.
- Josie Mousel, 18.0
- Faith Lundberg, 19.0
- Alyssa Gary, 19.1
- Faith Marshall, 19.2
- Ashley Barratt, 19.5
- Lucy Richards, 19.6
- Molly Rotenberger, 19.6
- Greeley Eastep, 19.6
- Josie Menzel, 19.7
- Haley Husted, 19.8
- Michaela McCormick, 20.1
- Kaylee Stroud, 20.1
- Jaysee Jones, 20.1
- Macie Fowlei, 20.1
Good luck to all of the contestants who qualified for the short round.
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Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com