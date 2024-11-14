After Storied Saddle Bronc Career, Former World Champ Enjoys New Role as a Pickup Man
The vantage point changed everything for Taos Muncy.
Not long ago, rodeo meant traveling all night to get somewhere, climbing into a bucking chute, trying to make eight seconds, checking the score and moving on to the next stop. It was a whirlwind process, one that left little time to think about what was actually going on.
Two years removed from his last competitive saddle bronc ride and four years since his last appearance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Muncy is still inside the arena, only this time he’s not on the bucking horse. His new career as a pickup man has shifted his perspective on the sport he’s loved for so long.
“Helping them put these rodeos on now, I say a lot more thank yous,” Muncy said. “When you’re riding broncs, you’re just in and out of there. You’re there to get on a bronc and leave. Now, I’m there when the horses show up until the very last one leaves. There’s a lot more to it than I ever would have dreamed of honestly.”
Back in 2022, Muncy asked to work a colt bucking school at Cervi Championship Rodeo’s ranch in Colorado. He wanted to see if serving as a pickup man might be something that would allow him to stay active in rodeo as he eased away from the rigors of competition.
He had no idea that moment would lead him back to Las Vegas in December, only this time his gold buckle pursuit is vastly different.
In October, Muncy was announced as one of five cowboys nominated for PRCA Pickup Man of the Year. The winner will be revealed at the PRCA Awards Banquet at South Point on Dec. 4.
Over the course of a career that started nearly two decades ago, the Corona, N.M., native achieved what many rodeo competitors only dream of. He made the NFR 11 times, earning two World Titles (2007 and 2011) and cleared nearly $1.9 million in career earnings.
It would be fair to assume all that experience would equate to an easy transition to a pickup man. Muncy quickly found out he had a lot to learn.
Schools, like the ones at Cervi’s ranch, gave him hands-on experience early on, while veteran pickup men in the industry shared their insight. It’s allowed him an opportunity to grow his skills at an expedited pace.
“It’s a lot harder than I would have ever imagined. It’s been an awesome learning experience,” Muncy said. “I get to pick up with some of the best guys in the world and learn from them. I’ve got a long way to go but I’m going to keep trying and keep learning and listening.”
This year alone, he’s worked numerous events, including the Snake River Stampede in Nampa, Idaho, and Sikeston (Mo.) Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. There’s been plenty of times where he’s trying to help competitors he was just facing off with not long ago get safely to the ground.
Now, he’s nominated for one of the highest honors in professional rodeo. It’s a full-circle moment Muncy finds difficult to process, especially given the limited time he’s been in the role.
He’s grateful for all the help and support he’s received in this new phase of life and humbled by the recognition.
Will he leave Las Vegas with another gold buckle? That’s to be determined. But it’s the experience he’s relishing most.
“I doubt that but I’m just lucky to be up there and still doing what I love to do, which is rodeo. I love rodeo, I love every event so it kind of keeps me in the loop too and I like that,” Muncy said. “Honestly, I really can’t even believe it because there’s so many great guys that pick-up, great cowboys that I look up to. They’re so handy and real good horsemen and all that. I really didn’t even see myself being in the running with any of those guys. But it was great to see my name next to those guys and I’m just thankful for it.”