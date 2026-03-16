Bareback Success Keeps Schalla in All-Around Race Despite Slow Start In Bull Riding

Wacey Schalla entered the PRCA arena for the first time in 2023, debuting as a bareback rider. Since then, he has not only worked his way to becoming one of the best athletes in the event, but he also doubles as a bull rider.

This feat began last season and finished with him as the reserve world champion in the all-around, second to 10-time world champion Stetson Wright.

Schalla Struggles In Bull Riding

Since his first season, Schalla has only gotten better, taking out some of the sport's best competition one by one. Last season, he finished fourth in bull riding and fifth in bareback, earning $611,709 throughout the season. Now, Schalla is back on top as he sits at No. 1 in the world for bareback.

Some fans are starting to wonder, is this well rounded athlete taking a break from bull riding?

He remains unranked in the event and has struggled to make an impact during the times he’s competed in the bull riding arena. He’s made less than $8,000 in the event six months into the season and with $72,477 earned in bareback, it seems as though he’s made a decision on what event to focus on this season.

Being unranked this far into the year is questionable for the cowboy as he remains in the race for the all-around but isn’t making much of an impact.

Despite sitting at No. 2, Stetson Wright is in front of him by more than $30,000, which for a two-event cowboy, isn’t really that much. Although it seems daunting, Schalla has what it takes, as he became the youngest athlete in PRCA history to pass the $1 million earnings mark.

Schalla Ranked No. 1 In Bareback Riding

His success in bareback riding currently remains unmatched. He is nearly $20,000 in front of Jacob Lees, who holds the No. 2 spot and continues to bring in hefty cash prizes for the event. Most recently he won the CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo in Louisville, Kentucky earning 87 points on Penthouse Pro Rodeo's Monkey Wrench and took home $6,317.

Despite this win, he struggled to make waves in the bull riding, and that’s been consistent throughout the season. Another win of note was at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Again, he took home a win for bareback but couldn’t bring in the same level of scores in the bull riding.

With just six months to go in the regular season, moving up the ranks in bull riding will be a difficult feat for the cowboy. But, if there is anyone who has the grit to do it, it’s Wacey Schalla. The young cowboy out of Arapaho, Oklahoma has defied the odds before, and now has a chance to do it again.

Time will tell if he is able to bring up his earnings in the bull riding and secure two qualifications for the National Finals Rodeo for the second year in a row.

Schalla is currently competing at RODEOHOUSTON. Everything could change at Houston.