All Eyes on the Next Generation in Buckeye: Sherry Cervi Youth Championships
It would take pages upon pages to list everything Sherry Cervi has accomplished in her career and the Marana, Ariz., cowgirl continues making and riding winners. So far, she has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo 19 times, has earned three NFR Average titles, and four World Championships. With over $3.3 million in career earnings, Cervi knows the importance of laying a foundation from a young age.
When Cervi started hosting a youth barrel race, I would imagine she had no idea what it would grow into within a few short years. There are now events throughout the year in Arizona, Ohio, and Minnesota, focused on an environment for young barrel racers to thrive.
In previous years Cervi had hosted the youth race in Tucson, Ariz. but a scheduling conflict caused the World Champion to move the event to the newly renovated Buckeye Equestrian Center. Contestants can look forward to spending two more years in Buckeye.
The Sherry Cervi Youth Championships in Buckeye, Ariz., had $6,000 added, gave away 10 Martin Stingray saddles along with an incredible prize line, and was limited to 400 youth entries. The race sold out.
The excitement amongst these young competitors was unmatched, as they all crowded around to see who would be taking home one of those beautiful saddles. Full results can be found here.
Junior
1D
Crosslyn Vest rode Tis French Wonder to the Round 1 win with a 16.473. She also finished second in the 1D average and ran a 16.365 to win the Open by two-tenths of a second. Alivia Ray and JR FrenchNShameless won Round 2 with a 16.465.
Presley McGrath and AK Little Shot Of Whiskey proved that consistency pays, placing second in both rounds and winning the 1D average, along with one of those beautiful Martin saddles.
2D
Breely Green and RS Quervo ran a 17.029, earning the Round 1 win. Sunnie Smith rode Ezra Brooks to the Round 2 win with a 17.165. Raeley Bays and Tuff Dealin earned the average win and one of those coveted Stingray saddles.
3D
Presley Cook and Mr Perks Image won Round 1 and placed second in Round 2. Larae Graves and MP Tee Off The Rock took the top spot in Round 2. Saegelie Walchli and Goodbye Shufly won the 3D Average.
4D
Bethany Rose Snyder rode a horse with a fantastic name, Watch For Cows, to the Round 1 win. Driannah Karre and Miss Deanna Neat claimed the win in Round 2. The 4D Average title and saddle went to Payslie Luster and Leo Zan Jack.
5D
The Round 1 win went to Paisley Campbell and Texas Twister. Harper Rose Smith and Blaze earned the win in Round 2. Noelia Velazquez and Cherry On Cat won the fifth beautiful Stingray saddle in the Junior division.
Senior
1D
Jocelyn Fiske and SR Jlo Rocks won Round 1 with a 16.377. The duo also won the average title and their very own Stingray saddle. Taylor Armenta and Hes Got Cat Style ran the fastest time of the weekend, winning Round 2 with a 16.282.
2D
Rylee Mather and Dandys Dashin Dynamo won Round 1. They also won a check in the second round and the coveted trophy saddle for the average win. Brooklyn Stallone and Gonna Sting Ya earned the Round 2 title.
3D
Khloe Morse and Bay Be Licious earned the Round 1 win, Lexie Miller and MP Blondies Dinero racked it in Round 2. Maile Rose Read and Burn N A Little Cash won the average.
4D
Charlotte Taylor and Nola Lena Tough took the win in Round 1. Lily Wright rode T & B Little Spot to the win in Round 2. The average went to Kayla Lilley and Dodge.
5D
Morgan Bonner and Kiera earned the win in Round 1, followed by Bronc Stewart and Mr Fame Bar in Round 2. Alia Wood and FLS Cowboy Boogie won the average.