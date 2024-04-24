Alley and 'Lipstick N Stilettos' Break Record With Another Win
Michelle Alley and her mare take yet another win with the first round of the futurity at the Ruby Buckle on April 23, 2024, at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla.
The mare sending Alley to the top was bred and trained by Alley herself. Heather Moeller is the owner of Lipstick N Stilletos or "Stilleto." Stilleto is a 2020 mare by RR Mistakelly out of Seis Caress by Tres Seis. Seis Caress is a mare that Alley rodeoed on.
Riding the offspring of a horse she ran as she came up the ranks is very special to her. "It's a feeling like none other," she shared. This round win totaled $10,000, which just adds to their already fantastic futurity year.
Alley and Stilleto have been on a hot streak this season. They won a round at The Diamond Classic Futurity in mid-April, earning $11,204. The team also stole the show at the Golden Buckle Futurity in January, winning the second round along with the average to take their total to a sweet $11.828.80.
As far as their record-setting run today, Alley was on cloud 9 with Stilleto's performance. Alley stated, "It was flawless. I lifted my leg at all three barrels. She was so smooth and didn't have any wasted movements." Alley's smile as she walked Stilleto out of the arena was one to remember.
The pair broke the arena record on a standard pattern during a buckle event at the Lazy E Arena with a 16.476. The previous record was a 16.521 held by 2024 The American Rodeo champion MJ Segers Fast Lane with Brandon Cullins aboard.
Stilleto is one of RR Mistakelly's first crops to hit the arena floor. What a good showing for an up-and-coming stallion. RR Mistakelly is a highly decorated winner himself. He has lifetime earnings of $293,182. It looks as though he is passing his winning ways right along to his foals.