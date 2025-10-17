'Banker' Cashes In on 2025 Nutrena Horse of the Year Award

The Nutrena Horse of the Year presented by AQHA recipients have been announced, and it is no surprise to see Telle Em PYC, better known as Banker, at the top of the talented field of steer wrestling horses.

Banker is owned and ridden by Justin Shaffer along with Tucker Allen, Jesse Brown, Holden Myers, and Jace Melvin this year. Every cowboy knows a cowboy is only as good as his horse, and the Shaffer family is blessed to own this standout gelding.

Banker started his rodeo career as a hazing horse, but in April of last year, he switched sides. He has an estimated lifetime earnings, LTE, of $730,000 in just the last three years. Since Baker will be taking Justin, Tucker, and Jesse to the 2025 National Finals Rodeo in December, he is expected to surpass the one-million-dollar mark before the end of the year.

Shaffer Ponying Banker | Katie Shaffer

Katie Shaffer, Justin's wife explained the true significance Baker holds in their family, “I think it was love at first sight for Justin.”

Luke Branqhuino had told Justin he needed to buy him and when Justin told Katie, “You NEED to come see this horse,” she knew they had to do whatever they could to get him bought.

They purchased the beautiful bay gelding from Britt Williams, and when asked how he obtained the name Banker, Shaffer explained that he had bought him from none other than his banker.

Banker was bred by Alan Woodury from Woodbury Performance Horses.

He is out of a dam called Telle Em Belle, who is also the Dam to “Jagger,” the barrel horse ridden by Megan McLeod-Sprague that was the 2025 runner-up for the AQHA Horse of the Year. With Megan making the 2025 NFR as well, Tell Em Belle will have two babies performing in the 2025 NFR this year.

A few times this year, you have seen Banker’s brother, “Telle Em Corona” or fitting enough, Teller, step in for the steer wrestlers as he is making his mark alongside his brother on the rodeo road.

“He is so athletic and good-minded, it didn’t take him long to become part of the team,” Katie explains about Banker.

Justin and Katie are proud parents of three girls and one son, and rodeo is very important to their family. “The girls” call Banker “their real-life Breyer Horse”.

Banker and "His Girls" | Katie Shaffer

He is everyone in the family’s favorite horse. Katie's grandma has made it her own mission to keep a very close eye on him when he is home. She knows his routine and makes sure he is 100% happy.

Leading the Pack into the NFR

Banker brings Jesse Brown to the NFR in second position with $162,156.51 in earnings. Reflecting on the horse, Brown said, “Banker is the most athletic feeling horse I’ve ever ridden. Justin has done an amazing job making him and keeping him at what he is today”.

Right behind Brown is Shaffer in the third position with $155,733.24 won in the 2025 regular season.

Shaffer and his family have built an amazing program with their performance horses and Banker is a perfect result of their exceptional program.

About $5,000 behind Shaffer, and in the fifth position is Allen with $150,867.48 won this year.

Tucker said, “My favorite thing about Banker is no matter what kind of steer you draw, you have a chance to win. If a steer leaves and really runs, he can get them to pick their head up and give you a chance for money. If you draw a slower one, he can score through it and still give you a great go.”

Allen, known to always have a good time, also remembered, “I would like to add that I won day money roping on him in the wild cow milking at St. Paul back when we were hauling him on the haze side LOL."

Justin & Banker | Katie Shaffer

Banker is one of the elites and a “once in a lifetime horse” that truly just loves his job and will do whatever it takes. Amongst the bulldoggers, they all agree that the gelding is very deserving of the AQHA Horse of the Year award.

Banker will be cashing in this December at the NFR and might even be assisting one of these talented cowboys to a world title, and you can take that to the bank!