Tucker Allen Heads to Famous South Point NFR Buckle Ceremony 2 of First 4 Nights

The only cowboy to go to the South Point twice so far in the Steer Wrestling is Tucker Allen. Tucker is having a phenomenal NFR and the momentum is just building after four rounds.

Allen won the round with a 3.6-second run. That night was all celebration for Tucker and his team, that is, until he went to the parking lot to find his pickup truck was stolen!

Tucker did not let the missing pickup get in his way, and in round three he snuck into splitting the last hole with Tyler Waguespack.

Last night in Round 4, Tucker was at the top again, splitting the round win with Will Lummus. The pair both stopped the clock at 4.0 seconds on a fast set of cattle.

Tucker told us, "The vibes are good, and it is so fun to be able to ride Banker and have one big team between me, Justin, and Jesse's families, so that is really cool".

Banker is the 2025 AQHA Horse of the Year and all three cowboys are mounted on him.

"Justin's horses are working outstanding, and it shows in his horsemanship. He has made such talented animals".

Shaffer owns Banker and the haze horse the trio are mounted on at the finals, as well as several other backup horses that are just as high quality as the team they are showcasing at the finals this year.

Tucker always has a glass-half-full perspective, and it really boosts his ability to adjust and conquer. He told us, "Besides the truck getting stolen, it's been a really fun time, and honestly, the truck getting stolen is just funny at this point".

All the bulldoggers have been playing along with the unfortunate event, and it just shows the big family and awesome camaraderie these steer wrestlers share.

Tucker has pocketed over $72,000 in four nights in Vegas, but more importantly, he is one of only nine guys to get four down and one of three to be clean at the barrier on all four. He is currently second in the average behind Ty Erickson.

Erickson leads with 16.6 seconds on four, Tucker is second with 17.9 seconds on four, and has over two seconds on the only other guy to be clean on four head Dakota Eldridge with 20.0 seconds.

Allen is now sitting second in the world with $233,316.26 behind Will Lummus, who has $256,569.12. Just under what a guy can win in one round separates the pair of cowboys. Will came into the finals in the No. 1 position, but with two no-times on steers, the average will play a huge role on the final night of the battle for the world title.

Ty Erickson is not letting the pressure up on the top two cowboys either. Erickson has jumped from number 14 in the world to No. 3 with $209,601.56, but he has positioned himself great as he is currently leading the average by just over a second with 16.6 seconds on four head.

