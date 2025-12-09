Round 5 of NFR Brings Fiery Steer Wrestling Action and Standings Shake‑Up

At the halfway mark of the grueling 10 nights in Las Vegas, Nevada, the steer wrestlers continue to shake things up. We experienced more no times tonight to adjust the average yet again.

Tonight, Scott Guenthner clocked a 3.4, which is the fastest time of the NFR at the halfway mark. His steer fought the chute tonight, but Guenthner was patient and Eddie waited until the steer stood to give Scott the perfect go to take the lead with only one cowboy left to follow.

The Rest of the Pack Bring the Heat

Nathan Meyer Photography

Justin Shaffer has been a little quiet at the start of this year's NFR, but tonight he utilized the horsepower and nailed the start. He clocked a 3.5-second run, taking home a second-place check.

Will Lummus needs round wins to stay in the No. 1 position in the world standings and that is exactly what he is trying to do the last two nights. He placed third in the round tonight after a 3.7 second run. He is currently out of the average after a no time on two steers, so it is up to the big round checks to carry Lummus to his first world title.

In tonight's round, we saw the steers from Remey Parrot's stock for the second time. In round two, they proved to be the bigger end of the three pens, and the times were fast, and again these steers brought us faster times.

The heartbreaking story tonight was Ty Erickson after he missed his steer receiving a no time. Before tonight, he was winning the average and sitting third in the world.

We also saw the number three guy in the average have poor luck with a steer that tried the hazer, causing him to nearly miss his steer. After a wrestling match, he still got the steer down and received a time keeping him in the average race.

Though we did not see Tucker Allen in the round money tonight, he made a businessman run on a strong steer to be clean and move to No. 1 in the average with a big lead with 23.5 on five head. He holds a six-second lead over Dakota Eldridge with his 29.8 seconds on five steers. That gives him nearly a two-steer lead on the rest of the pack.

There is still a lot of rodeo left and no doubt the bulldogging will not be over until the tenth round.

