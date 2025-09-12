Billy and Pam Minick Named 2025 Legend of ProRodeo Award Recipients

Two of the most dedicated individuals behind the sport of rodeo, Billy and Pam Minick are set to be honored at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame's annual Wrangler Gold Buckle Gala. On December 1, at the South Point Hotel Casino in Las Vegas during the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), the Minicks will be given the 2025 Legend of ProRodeo award.

The 20th and 21st recipients of the award, the Minicks have made enormous contributions to rodeo throughout their lives.

Billy Minick joined the Rodeo Cowboys Association in 1959. A multiple-time bull riding champion throughout high school and college, Billy qualified for his first NFR in 1966. Just two years later in 1968, he transitioned to a career as a stock contractor.

After purchasing the Harry Knight Rodeo Company from Knight and Gene Autry, Minick began the next chapter of his life. The Billy Minick Rodeo Company quickly began to earn accolades in the PRCA. Streamer earned top saddle bronc horse honors at the 1972 NFR. In 1973 and 1974, Tiger was honored as the top bull. Billy was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2018.

Billy's efforts behind the scenes did not end as a stock contractor. He was involved with rodeos like the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, RODEOHOUSTON, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, and Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Billy and Pam were also part-owners of Billy Bob's Texas restaurant in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. A trip to Billy Bob's earned a reputation as a "must-do" activity for rodeo fans and tourists alike.

Pam, who qualified for the WPRA World Finals 16 times, was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in July of 2025. The 1982 WPRA Breakaway Roping World Champion also competed in the team roping throughout her career.

She found her life's next calling on television, where she has hosted countless programs over the decades. From ESPN to CBS and The Cowboy Channel, Pam is one of the most well-known faces of rodeo and the western lifestyle. As the first woman granted a PRCA Announcer Card, she earned her place in the record books.

The contributions of both Billy and Pam throughout their incredible lives and storied careers have forever changed the face of rodeo. With a hand in so many facets of the sport, they have seen and aided in numerous efforts to keep moving rodeo and the western lifestyle forward.

As they continue to spend their time advocating for rodeo, it is only fitting that they are honored on one of the biggest stages in professional rodeo.

