A Bittersweet Goodbye: NFR Qualifier Announces Official Retirement

Rodeo is a sport unlike any other for many reasons, but the animal athletes are one of the most unique aspects. Not only do the riders, owners, and trainers appreciate these incredible animals, many of the equines who grace the arena build their very own fan bases.

One of those incredible horses has created a special place in many of our hearts. DM High Roller, affectionately known as Vanilla Wafer, has won over countless spectators and competitors over the past few seasons in professional rodeo.

While we could fill pages listing his countless wins that led to over $680,000 in lifetime earnings, there is so much more that makes this stallion one-in-a-million. Vanilla Wafer brings a grace and presence that one cannot help but notice — a true winner.

The stunning palomino is a head turner and his consistent performances inside the arena set him apart from the rest. Wafer is a family affair for the Dukes, trained and ridden by Latricia and owned by her son, Bravid.

Latricia has trained countless great horses throughout the years, even sending several on to compete at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) with their new owners. For Duke (a legend in the futurity industry), the chance to make a run at the NFR had never crossed her path.

At least, not until Vanilla Wafer came into her life. In previous conversations with Duke, she has explained how he fit her criteria for the perfect horse since the day he was born. From his conformation to his demeanor to his incredible talent, Wafer has always been “the whole package.”

As for his consistent performances in every crazy setup rodeo has to offer, Duke says he has worked the pattern exactly the same since the first day she introduced him to it. Duke’s peers recognized it too, voting Vanilla Wafer the Reserve Horse of the Year, one of the greatest honors in rodeo.

The duo qualified for their first NFR in 2024, where Wafer took home a hefty average check and the Scoti Flit Bar Rising Star Award. In 2025, Duke was focused on taking Wafer to the rodeos he loved and enjoying their final season together.

Their “farewell tour” has been sentimental and bittersweet, with Wafer continuing his winning ways and making even more dreams come true. Duke has always emphasized her focus on retiring Vanilla Wafer early, so that he could enjoy his well-deserved life completely sound.

Currently ranked No. 22 in the World and within striking distance of the No. 15 seat, Duke made a heartfelt post on social media recently.

Words fail to fully capture the impact a horse like Vanilla Wafer has on the lives around him and we know this incredibly difficult decision did not come lightly for those who love him most. While we will miss seeing one of rodeo’s most iconic duos running down the alley, there is an incredible amount of respect due to those who are honoring him in the best way that they can.

To the Dukes and Vanilla Wafer, thank you for the gift you have given all of us as rodeo fans and we cannot wait to see what his next chapter holds as a sire.

