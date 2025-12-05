Mowry Picks Up Where She Left Off at 2025 NFR With Barrel Racing Round Win

As we anticipated, it was an interesting first night for the barrel racers of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR). These teams are so incredible, but we knew we would be seeing a lot of horses run down the alley for the first time, as well as several first-time jockeys.

Reigning World Champion Kassie Mowry was first out and was not aboard her dancing partner of last year's NFR, Force The Goodbye. Opting to leave "Jarvis" home due to the EHV-1/EHM outbreak, Mowry was aboard another big winner in her string, CP He Will Be Epic ("Will"). She and Will were spot on, looking sharp as she perfectly hit all of her points to a smoking fast 13.66.

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi was right behind Mowry in the alley on another big gray, Sir Epic. It appeared that Tonozzi's husband was re-attaching her reins right before her run, so we can only imagine what that moment was like for the 18-time NFR qualifier. She and "Sir" made a respectable run at 14.12 seconds. They ended up pulling a check - finishing sixth in the round.

Emily Beisel and Ivory On Fire were flawless for two-thirds of their run, but unfortunately the duo got by the first barrel and drug it over, adding five seconds to their 13.85.

Hailey Kinsel and DM Sissy Hayday nailed the first barrel, rocking it slightly. Their 13.70 was also good for a check on the night.

Megan McLeod-Sprague and Seis Corona had a beautiful first barrel, nailing the difficult, blind turn in their first-ever run in the T&M. Unfortunately, they brought the second barrel down for a penalty on their 13.88-second run.

Lisa Lockhart was aboard Blazin Ta Betty and the mare made a gritty, snappy run. Although it was not perfectly smooth, it clocked fast at 13.79 and this duo will certainly be one to watch this week.

Carlee Otero and AM Regina George ran to the left barrel first and ran into a similar issue like Beisel. They got by the first slightly and tipped it, adding five seconds to their 13.89.

Halyn Lide was jump-riding a young horse and the blind first barrel was a struggle for the team.

Tayla Moeykens was also riding a horse we have not seen her on before and the duo seemed to struggle a bit with their timing.

Tricia Aldridge | Nathan Meyer Photography

Tricia Aldridge and Adios Pantalones made their signature run, turning a beautiful first barrel and coming in at 14.11. They earned a check on their first run in the T&M.

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell and Buncha Dinero were dialed in, but came back too hard on their (left) first barrel, knocking it over. They clocked well, at 13.90 seconds.

Wenda Johnson and Steal Money caught the second barrel as well - the barrel that got five of the six cowgirls who tipped tonight.

Andrea Busby was aboard a young horse, HanksNTheFastLane and the duo made a clean, smooth run to finish one out of the money at 14.17.

Katelyn Scott and JustA DTF Frenchman made a snappy 13.81 second run near the bottom of the ground. Scott was able to handle the young gelding around the backside of the second, asking for that crucial one more step to keep it clean. This duo will be lethal in this arena.

Julie Plourde and Wateverock RC did not look like they had one week to prepare for this run, getting a late call to replace Anita Ellis. Although they finished just off the pace at 14.26, due to a stumble at the first, they look like they will dial in for the next round.

Ultimately, six cowgirls took down a barrel tonight. We may see some horse changes for Round 2 and it will certainly be fun to watch these teams with the way they looked tonight.

Mowry told Rodeo On SI of her special night,

“Will deserves this. It kind of makes me feel bad because in anyone else’s barn he would be No. 1, but because I have Jarvis Will gets overshadowed. He’s so consistent and dependable. He deserves every bit of this.”

“Will is my boy - he’s even the screensaver on my phone. He’s amazing.” Kassie Mowry

Round 1 Results

Barrel Racing:

1. Kassie Mowry / 13.66

2. Hailey Kinsel / 13.70

3. Lisa Lockhart / 13.79

4. Katelyn Scott / 13.81

5. Tricia Aldridge / 14.11

6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi / 14.12

7. Andrea Busby / 14.17

8. Julie Plourde / 14.26

9. Tayla Moykens / 14.96

10. Emily Beisel / 18.85

11. Megan McLeod-Sprague / 18.88

12. Carlee Otero / 18.89

13. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell / 18.90

14. Wenda Johnson / 19.34

15. Halyn Lide / 19.96

