Bloodlines and Big Stops: The Pedigrees of the 2024 NFR Team Roping Heel Horses
With the rise in rope horse futurities, we have seen a huge growth in the industry. With that growth, the development of breeding has also progressed. We see some of those changes in the 2024 NFR heel horse pedigrees.
#1 Levi Lord: Zoomin Diamond Prom
"Birdie" did the lion's share of runs for Lord again this season and into the NFR.
#2 Wesley Thorp: Kadabra King
Owned by Patrick Smith, "Turbo" has earned 2023 and 2024 Horse of the Year honors.
#3 Junior Noguiera: Kiehnes Frosty Pepto
"Timon" has been a mainstay alongside Noguiera at the NFR for several years and he is back again in 2024.
#4 Jake Long: JC Bar Diamond
"Roger" has been Long's main mount over the past few years, including last year at the NFR.
#5 Logan Medlin: TRR Freckles Holidoc
"Cantina" was raised by the Tongue River Ranch and has been a huge asset to Medlin's team over the past few years, earning 2024 Third Place Horse of the Year honors.
#6 Douglas Rich: Cockys JR Shine
"Junior" joined Rich's team earlier this year and has quickly become a go-to in his string.
#7 Kaden Profili: GunnaBeAnAngel
"Angel" is the 2024 College National Finals Rodeo Horse of the Year in the heeling.
#8 Kollin VonAhn: NQH Lucys Last Cat
If my research serves me correctly, NQH Lucys Last Cat made it back to the second round of the NCHA World Championship Futurity with Matt Sargood.
#9 Tanner Braden: Haltake Some Pepto
Braden is aboard another great horse showing the development of rope horse breeding, a half sibling to the 2022 Riata Buckle Champion.
#10 Coleby Payne: Cut Off My Spots
Reserve Horse of the Year, "Coon" has found his way in and out of Payne's barn a few times over the years, but I think he might be there to stay now.
#11 Jonathan Torres: Wood Ya Chula
"Paycheck" has lived up to his name for Torres and was the main mount of the summer run.
#12 Buddy Hawkins: X (Grade)
From Hawkins: "X is an 18 yo grade gelding that’s been on the road a decade this month. One of the all time high money rodeo horses, with over half a million at the NFR alone. Jackpot wins across the country and wins at NFR, American, Houston, Fort Worth, RNCFR to name a few big ones."
# 13 Travis Graves: Golden Boy Boon
Graves has found great success aboard the seasoned gelding.
#14 Hunter Koch: Canteburys Cherrey
"Crypto" may be the young gun in Koch's string, but quickly became a reliable mount this season.
#15 Paul Eaves: Apolo Oak
When Eaves purchsed "Apollo" from Cole Davison, everyone knew it was going to be an exceptional matchup.