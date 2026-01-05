Lone Star Shootout Awards Massive Paydays to Top Barrel Racers in Texas

The 5th Annual Lone Star Shootout at Circle T Arena in Hamilton, Texas, featured a $25,000 added Futurity, $5,000 added Derby, Slot Race, and more.

Futurity

Hallie Hanssen rode home-raised Sweet N The Deal (The Kandyman x Frenchmans Azalea) to the Round 1 win for $3,579. She finished third on another home-raised The Kandyman colt, Krem De La Crem. Hanssen and Sweet N The Deal also won the Futurity Slot Race for $7,500.

In Round 2, Kelly Allen and Heaven A Good Time (JL Dash Ta Heaven x Charge My Corona) topped the 1D. Two Highpoint Performance Horses owned stallions, Winneray (Winners Version x MP Meter My Hay) and HP Valentino (Winners Version x CFour Tibbie Stinson) earned 1D checks in Round 2 with their respective jockeys, Dena Kirkpatrick and Cheyenne Wimberly.

Kelly Allen and Heaven A Good Time prevailed as the Futurity Champions, adding $8,947 to their earnings. Brittany Tonozzi and Blazzin The Way (Blazin Jetolena x Ima Famous Babe) finished as the Reserve Champions, finishing ninth in Round 1 and second in Round 2.

Derby

Makenzie Mayes | Nathan Meyer Photography

Makenzie Mayes and Chicado Moon (Guys Canyon Moon x Chicados Bully) are hot off their 2025 WPRA Rookie of the Year win and have been banking big at aged and open events. The duo claimed the Derby win for $7,210. Another 2025 futurity and rodeo standout, Dashin On Fire (Firewater Ta Fame x Dash To Honor), finished second with Molly Otto for $6,180.

Slot Race

In a star-studded Slot Race, youth phenom Dusky Lynn Hall and JH Firewater Honor claimed another major title. Winning $18,500 with a 15.013, the pair ran alongside several NFR qualifying teams and many of the best in the industry. Hall and Aint Seen Famous Yet claimed fourth for $6,500.

Other Major Paydays

Makenzie Mayes and Chicado Moon earned another $5,835 for the High Roller 1D win, followed again by Molly Otto and Dashin On Fire. Dusky Lynn Hall earned two checks on JH Firewater Honor and Aint Seen Famous Yet.

Hanssen and Sweet N The Deal's winning futurity run also claimed the Open 1D win on Satuday, adding $3,870 to their earnings.

Mayes and Chicado Moon added substantially to their earnings with Mega Bucks, Super 5D, High Fees 3D, and Rodeo sidepot wins.

Carlee Otero and Blingolena are back in the arena, after "Sly" sat out nearly all of 2025 following surgery. The pair earned several checks throughout the weekend. Otero also ran her 2026 standouts, AM Regina George and Cathys Kandy to some of the fastest runs of the weekend.

