Rodeo Daily

Bracket 5 Is Complete and More NWSS Contestants Advance to Semi-Final Saturday

We are more than halfway through the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo. Take a look at which contestants punched their semi-finals ticket in Bracket 5.

Madison Richmann

Bull riding action at NWSS
Bull riding action at NWSS / National Western Stock Show Volunteer Photographers

The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, Colo. is more than halfway through now. The best rodeo athletes show up to compete in one of the biggest winter rodeos in the pro rodeo circuit. There are a total of eight rodeo brackets splitting the competition up. Each bracket competes in two rounds, and the top three aggregate times or scores move on to the semi-finals.

Bracket 5 concluded Tuesday night, January 21 sending another handful of contestants to the semi-finals on Saturday. Take a look at who is advancing from Bracket 5.

Bareback Riding

Nine-time NFR Qualifier, Orin Larson started Bracket 5 out strong winning the first round with an 85.5 point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s horse called, Wyatt Earp. 19-year-old Roedy Farrell was right behind him with 85 points. Another NFR Qualifier, Jayco Roper came in third in round one, and won round 2 with 82.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s, Hitman. Staying consistent, Farrell followed with 82 points. Roedy won Bracket 5 to advance.

1. Roedy Farrell - 167/2
2. Orin Larsen - 164.5/2
3. Jayco Roper - 164/2

Steer Wrestling

Wyoming cowboy, Jace Mayfield was a fast 3.8-second run to win the first round. Chance Howard followed with a 4.0, then won the second round with his 3.7-second run. Chance's consistency led the bracket towards the semi-finals.

1. Chance Howard - 7.7/2
2. Jake Holmes -9.7/2
3. Chase Crain -17.6/2

Team Roping

We saw the fastest times of the entire rodeo thus far in the Bracket 5 team roping. NFR Qualifier, Luke Brown and Trey Yates put together a 4.7 in round one to be leading the entire round, and the bracket. The young team of Tyler Tryan and Denton Dunning came in second with a 4.9. Tegan Bentley Matt Schieck had a no-time in the first round, but with nothing to lose, they went for it in round 2 with an impressive 4.2-second run. Laramie Allen and Kelby Frizzell were the most consistent placing 3rd and 2nd in the rounds respectively, and won Bracket 5 to advance.

1. Laramie Allen/Kelby Frizzell -10.5/2
2. Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning -11.5/2
3. Luke Brown/Trey Yates -12.3/2

Saddle Bronc

Young gun, Coleman Shallbetter from Gunnison, Colo. took control of Bracket 5 in the saddle bronc riding. He tied with World Champion, Rusty Wright in the first round with 83 points. He followed that with a round 2 win with 84.5 points. Shallbetter dominated the aggregate race and advances.

1. Coleman Shallbetter - 167.5/2
2. Sawyer Eirikson - 157/2
3. James Perrin 152/2

Tie-Down Roping

Colorado local, Owen Wahlert started his NWSS with a round 1 win with a 8.5 second run. But in Round 2, World Champion and Veteran tie-down roper Ryan Jarrett improved his time by over a second to win in 7.5 seconds. Jarrett paired this win with his 9.1 in round 1 to win the bracket 5 aggregate.

1. Ryan Jarrett -16.6/2
2. Chris McCuistion - 18.2/2
3. Jarvis Demery -18.3/2

Barrel Racing

Abby Phillips set the pace in round 1 with the only clean sub-15-second run. Her 14.75 seconds took the round win. In round 2 it got a little faster when Emmar Parr and her horse, Pierre, clocked a 14.68. Parr was a 15.3 in round 1, and led the Bracket 5 aggregate going into the semi-finals.

1. Emma Parr - 29.98/2
2. Shy-Anne Jarrett - 30.46/2
3. Kaitlin Shcuk - 30.54/2

Bull Riding

The livestock is dominating the bull riding, leaving few riders with a qualified score. In Round 1 of Bracket 5, Will Barrows, Dylan Grant, and Wade Tuni all turned in 83.5 points to be the only qualified rides splitting the round win. Luke Mackey was the only one to cover in round 2 for 77 points. Since no contestants rode two, the top three highest scores on one bull advanced.

1/2/3. Wade Tuni - 83.5/1
1/2/3. Will Barrows - 83.5/1
1/2/3. Dillon Grant - 83.5/1

Published
Madison Richmann
MADISON RICHMANN

Madison Richmann calls Keenesburg, Colorado home. There you can find her parents, Justin and Shawnda, and her younger brother Rylan. Currently, she is living in Oklahoma while attending Western Oklahoma State College on a rodeo scholarship, and studying agriculture communications, where she will graduate this spring. Madie plans to continue her education and rodeo career when transferring to a university in the fall to work towards her bachelor's degree. As a breakaway roper, Madison is excited for all of the new opportunities that are continually arising for women in the sport of rodeo. Also a barrel racer and team roper, Richmann is very passionate for all things of the western way of life. As an advocate for agriculture, she plans to help educate all, about the importance of the industry. When looking into the future, Madie plans to make a career in journalism and marketing for the western sports and agriculture industries while continuing her rodeo career professionally.

Home/News