Bracket 5 Is Complete and More NWSS Contestants Advance to Semi-Final Saturday
The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, Colo. is more than halfway through now. The best rodeo athletes show up to compete in one of the biggest winter rodeos in the pro rodeo circuit. There are a total of eight rodeo brackets splitting the competition up. Each bracket competes in two rounds, and the top three aggregate times or scores move on to the semi-finals.
Bracket 5 concluded Tuesday night, January 21 sending another handful of contestants to the semi-finals on Saturday. Take a look at who is advancing from Bracket 5.
Bareback Riding
Nine-time NFR Qualifier, Orin Larson started Bracket 5 out strong winning the first round with an 85.5 point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s horse called, Wyatt Earp. 19-year-old Roedy Farrell was right behind him with 85 points. Another NFR Qualifier, Jayco Roper came in third in round one, and won round 2 with 82.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s, Hitman. Staying consistent, Farrell followed with 82 points. Roedy won Bracket 5 to advance.
1. Roedy Farrell - 167/2
2. Orin Larsen - 164.5/2
3. Jayco Roper - 164/2
Steer Wrestling
Wyoming cowboy, Jace Mayfield was a fast 3.8-second run to win the first round. Chance Howard followed with a 4.0, then won the second round with his 3.7-second run. Chance's consistency led the bracket towards the semi-finals.
1. Chance Howard - 7.7/2
2. Jake Holmes -9.7/2
3. Chase Crain -17.6/2
Team Roping
We saw the fastest times of the entire rodeo thus far in the Bracket 5 team roping. NFR Qualifier, Luke Brown and Trey Yates put together a 4.7 in round one to be leading the entire round, and the bracket. The young team of Tyler Tryan and Denton Dunning came in second with a 4.9. Tegan Bentley Matt Schieck had a no-time in the first round, but with nothing to lose, they went for it in round 2 with an impressive 4.2-second run. Laramie Allen and Kelby Frizzell were the most consistent placing 3rd and 2nd in the rounds respectively, and won Bracket 5 to advance.
1. Laramie Allen/Kelby Frizzell -10.5/2
2. Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning -11.5/2
3. Luke Brown/Trey Yates -12.3/2
Saddle Bronc
Young gun, Coleman Shallbetter from Gunnison, Colo. took control of Bracket 5 in the saddle bronc riding. He tied with World Champion, Rusty Wright in the first round with 83 points. He followed that with a round 2 win with 84.5 points. Shallbetter dominated the aggregate race and advances.
1. Coleman Shallbetter - 167.5/2
2. Sawyer Eirikson - 157/2
3. James Perrin 152/2
Tie-Down Roping
Colorado local, Owen Wahlert started his NWSS with a round 1 win with a 8.5 second run. But in Round 2, World Champion and Veteran tie-down roper Ryan Jarrett improved his time by over a second to win in 7.5 seconds. Jarrett paired this win with his 9.1 in round 1 to win the bracket 5 aggregate.
1. Ryan Jarrett -16.6/2
2. Chris McCuistion - 18.2/2
3. Jarvis Demery -18.3/2
Barrel Racing
Abby Phillips set the pace in round 1 with the only clean sub-15-second run. Her 14.75 seconds took the round win. In round 2 it got a little faster when Emmar Parr and her horse, Pierre, clocked a 14.68. Parr was a 15.3 in round 1, and led the Bracket 5 aggregate going into the semi-finals.
1. Emma Parr - 29.98/2
2. Shy-Anne Jarrett - 30.46/2
3. Kaitlin Shcuk - 30.54/2
Bull Riding
The livestock is dominating the bull riding, leaving few riders with a qualified score. In Round 1 of Bracket 5, Will Barrows, Dylan Grant, and Wade Tuni all turned in 83.5 points to be the only qualified rides splitting the round win. Luke Mackey was the only one to cover in round 2 for 77 points. Since no contestants rode two, the top three highest scores on one bull advanced.
1/2/3. Wade Tuni - 83.5/1
1/2/3. Will Barrows - 83.5/1
1/2/3. Dillon Grant - 83.5/1