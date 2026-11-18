The 2027 rodeo season is heating up quickly as athletes are looking to secure as much cash as they can ahead of the National Finals Rodeo over a year away. The Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo in Brawley, California held some big cash prizes for its winners over the weekend.

Rough Stock Winners

Every athlete in California over the weekend is looking to put their name on the map in ProRodeo. This bareback rider battled his way to the top as Donny Proffit secured his first win of the 2027 season.

He rode for 86.5 points on Flying U Rodeo's Misplaced Insanity pocketing $2,329 to add to his prize pot.

Bareback riding: 1. Donny Proffit, 86.5 points on Flying U Rodeo's Misplaced Insanity, $2,329; 2. (tie) Hayden James and Lucas Samaniego, 82, $1,553 each.

Saddle bronc rookie Mitchell Story is on top of the world right now as he continues to defy odds. He leads the rookie world standings and is only furthering the gap after his win here. His ride on Flying U Rodeo's I am A Hawk earned him a score of 87.5 points and a check for $2,938.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Mitchell Story, 87.5 points on Flying U Rodeo's I am A Hawk, $2,938; 2. (tie) Tucker Bourdet, Hayz Madsen and Bailey Small, 86.5, $1,665 each.

Only three bull riders mastered the feat of riding for eight seconds in Brawley. Dally Sears secured his place at the top of the leaderboard with 88 points on Rosser Rodeo's Circuit Breaker for $2,820.

Bull riding: 1. Dally Sears, 88 points on Rosser Rodeo's Circuit Breaker, $2,820; 2. Devyn Hundley, 87.5, $2,162; 3. Eli Necochea, 83, $1,598.

Timed Event Results

Steer wrestlers had a need for speed over the weekend as the standard was set at 4.2 seconds. By the end of the stout competition, it was Jace Melvin who came out on top with a run of 4.2 seconds, taking home $2,270.

Steer wrestling: 1. Jace Melvin, 4.2 seconds, $2,270; 2. (tie) Stan Branco and Levi Rudd, 4.6, $1,826 each.

Two team roping pairs couldn’t beat the other as a tie for first was taken home between Blake Hirdes/Jake Edwards and Jet Toberer/Benny G Gambrell. Both duos scored the fastest run of the rodeo with 4.8 seconds on the run and $2,485 each.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Blake Hirdes/Jake Edwards and Jet Toberer/Benny G Gambrell, 4.8 seconds, $2,485 each; 3. Ky Redstrom/Reece Wadhams, 5.4, $2,046 each.

Tie-down ropers had their work cut out for them over the weekend as the time to beat was set at 8.8 seconds by Colton Farquer. Although other cowboys gave their best effort, no one was able to match this speed, putting Farquer at the top of the leaderboard and earning a check for $2,403.

Tie-down roping: 1. Colton Farquer, 8.8 seconds, $2,403; 2. Jeremiah Peek, 9.4, $2,136; 3. Quint Bell, 10.2, $1,869.

Barrels and Breakaway

Madison Camozzi is now a name to watch out for as she is working her way through the barrel racing world standings. She’s earning headlines after her win in California as she blazed through the arena in just 17.18 seconds. Now she’s added $2,667 to her 2027 prize pot and is only looking to earn more.

Barrel racing: 1. Madison Camozzi, 17.18 seconds, $2,667; 2. Brittney Hawley, 17.30, $2,370; 3. Kathy Petska, 17.32, $2,074

Rounding out the rodeo were the ladies of breakaway roping. Belah Brooks secured her win by a hair's breadth, just one-tenth of a second away from the second-place spot. Her run of just 2.5 seconds clinched her the title and a check for $2,596.

Breakaway roping: 1. Belah Brooks, 2.5 seconds, $2,596; 2. (tie) Bailey Bates and Beth Hitchcock, 2.6, $2,040 each.

Rodeo On SI will keep close watch on these rising stars as the 2027 rodeo season continues to gain traction.