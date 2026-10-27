The California Circuit Finals Rodeo Crowns Its Champions To Kick Off 2027 Season

The 2027 rodeo season is starting out strong as winners of the California Circuit Finals Rodeo are proving to be some of the best athletes in the game right now. As the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) looms, these athletes are getting in as many reps as they can before going head-to-head in the Thomas & Mack Arena.

Rough Stock Rides

The No. 7 bareback riding cowboy in the world proved just how he got there in Clements, California over the weekend. After three hard-fought rounds, winning rounds one and two and landing in third during the final round, Clayton Biglow found himself securing the win with 257 points on three head for $3,685.

This cowboy is working his way to the top in the 2027 season after landing at No. 48 in 2026. Bailey Small beat out some of the best saddle bronc riders in the game, clinching his win 244 points on three head for $3,798, after a strong third-round win to push him up on the leaderboard.

After finding himself at No. 39 in the world at the end of 2026, bull rider Bailey Small came to California with something to prove. Being one of the only cowboys with three qualified rides, Small earned his spot at the top with 244 points on three head and a check for $3,798.

Timed Event Turnout

Brushton Minton and his longtime equine partner, Gunny, have been mainstays in tie-down roping the last few years. | Fernando Sam-Sin/@fsamsin

Steer wrestler Levi Rudd battled his way to the top after a slower start to the rodeo. Rudd pulled in a round two win after landing in second during round one. Turns out his consistency in the arena led him to success as he earned the overall title thanks to his time of 14.9 seconds on three head for $3,883.

Team roping pair Bryor Minton and Dusty Bravos found themselves near the top of the leaderboard during rounds one and two, but even though they fell in round three, their speed led them to the overall win anyway. With a time of 17.0 seconds on three head they secured $3,883 each to add to their 2027 prize pots.

The No. 8 tie-down roper in the world found success once again in California. Brushton Minton clinched a round-three win and after an overall time of 27.6 seconds on three head he pocketed $3,883 and the title to take home.

Barrel Racing and Breakaway Roping

After three rounds of blazing-hot runs, Lindsey Muggli landed on top. She set the standard with a round one win, but continued to push herself to earn the win. When it was all said and done, she had landed on top with 52.51 seconds on three head pocketing $3,883.

Two cowgirls landed on top of the breakaway roping leaderboard as Jayda Staley and Kylyn Watkins finished at the same time of 2.3 seconds. Both cowgirls earned $2,265, which will be a solid addition to the 2027 season.

The California Circuit Finals Rodeo is a great way for these athletes to not only get in some work before the NFR, but also put themselves in position for a great 2027 season. Every check counts even early in the season and these winners aren’t going to let it go to waste.