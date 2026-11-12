Rookie Barrel Racer Takes WPRA by Storm, Starts 2027 Season No. 1 in the World

The 2027 rodeo season is already off to the races and every barrel racing lady in the country is now working to secure enough cash to land them in the 2027 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) lineup. Fresh off her time with the Texas Tech Rodeo Team, Morgan Addison is now throwing her name into the ProRodeo circuit.

Morgan Addison Joins WPRA

Addison has worked hard to get to this moment throughout her barrel racing career, and her time in college rodeo has hopefully set her up to find success in the professional arena. Earlier this year, she represented Texas Tech at the College National Finals Rodeo (NIRA) and now she’s ready to take her skills to the elite level.

She’s already starting the season off stronger than anyone, landing at No. 1 in the world standings with $10,190 after just four rodeos. It was her performance at the Texas Circuit Finals that put her name in the conversation as one of the best barrel racers in the game.

Texas Circuit Finals Run

Things in Texas started off slow for the cowgirl as she entered the first round, she made out with a check but it was only for $607. She secured the fourth place spot with a run of 15.89 seconds. Addison wasn’t going to let this hold her back, she came blazing into the arena during round two.

It was here that she showed her true potential against some of rodeo's best as she won round two with an impressive time of 15.63 seconds adding another $2,427 to her weekend total. By round three the cowgirl was on fire, pulling in second with a run of 15.60-seconds.

It’s clear that by round four, her consistency is what is leading her to the top of the leaderboard. She may have fallen to third place during this round but she still pulled in a run of 15.72 seconds. When it was all said and done, Addison clinched the average title with 62.84 seconds on four head for another $4,855, bringing her weekend total to a $9,000+ total.

Fresh off her win in Texas, she travelled to the 2027 National Western Stock Show qualifier where she won the average with 30.80 seconds on two head. Now, she’ll see her name up in lights at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado in early 2027. Here she’ll prove she has what it takes to make her way to the NFR at the end of the season.

Addison is already pushing her way to the top, just a month into her first WPRA season. It’s becoming clear that she’ll give veteran barrel racers a run for their money during the 2027 season and only time will tell whether or not this rookie cowgirl can take her talent all the way to the Thomas & Mack Arena.