Bull Rider Earns Impressive Clean Sweep at RODEOHOUSTON Super Series III
Two-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier Trevor Reiste is only one of two athletes during RODEOHOUSTON to earn a sweep during the Super Series Rounds. His three-for-three rides earned him a spotlight, as he was presented with the signature RODEOHOUSTON guitar and $9,000 to add to his 2025 earnings.
His significant earrings for his short time in Houston this far are crucial, while this Iowa bull rider had to take time off after the NFR to recover from injuries he’d been dealing with.
“This is the second rodeo I’ve been to since the NFR,” Reiste shared. ”I’m feeling good, and it’s time to play catchup now.”
During the first round of Super Series III, Reiste matched with Generations Pro Rodeo's Speed Test; this team earned 86.5 points together, over ten points ahead of the cowboy that finished second that night.
During the last four ProRodeo seasons, Speed Test has bucked off 17 cowboys, making his buck-off percentage 100% until January, when Stefan Tonita was the first bull rider to make the eight seconds. Reiste is the second cowboy to conquer the trip that Speed Test takes you and earned the first 80+ ride on this bull from Generations Pro Rodeo.
“This bull, I knew, was one they don’t normally ride,” Resite explained. “I knew I had my work cut out for me and had to do whatever it took to get him rode.”
The next night, Reiste drew Buckskin Billy from Generations Pro Rodeo. The judges awarded them 86.5 points to keep his streak going. However, what most don’t know is that Buckskin Billy and Reiste have a history, one that resulted in the cowboy not making it to eight second buzzer last year in West Utah.
“ I knew he had a couple of different trips,” Reiste shared. “ I knew that once I made it past the first few jumps, he’d level out, and it would be a little smoother sailing.”
On the final night of his Super Series rounds, Mr. Gardner from Generations Pro Rodeo and Reiste scored 87 points, making it three for this 32-year-old bull rider. After three rounds of insane bull riding, Reiste has built momentum into his 2025 season and let everyone know he’s back.
As the days dwindle down to the semifinals of RODEOHOUSTON, Reiste’s thoughts are focused on only one thing—the same thing he tells himself all year long.
“You can only ride one bull at a time, focus on that one, and then hopefully make it to the next round to focus on the next one.”