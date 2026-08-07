Bull Rider Surges in Rookie Race with Career-Best Win at Lovington Xtreme Bulls

The race for the Resistol Rookie of the Year title is coming to a head as the ProRodeo season has just two months left to go. These cowboys are in their first year and already making a mark on the sport of bull riding. Cimarron Rucker is gaining momentum as the year heads to its end as he took home the win at the Lovington Xtreme Bulls Rodeo.

Biggest Win of the Year

This win was huge for Rucker as he currently sits at No. 7 in the rookie standings. He set himself apart from his peers at this rodeo when he pulled in a career-best score of 92.5 points on E.T.O from Pete Carr Pro Rodeo. This win scored him $15,299, his biggest check of the season to add to his prize pot.

This isn’t the first time Rucker has seen success like this in his first ProRodeo season. He pulled in a check for over $11,000 in early July thanks to his win at the Eugene Pro Rodeo. Clearly, Rucker has been using this summer to build momentum, and his July and early August run prove he’s not giving up on the rookie title just yet.

After the win in Lovington, New Mexico the 27-year-old cowboy now sits with $51,822 in the rookie race. He’s only $6,000 behind the No. 6 man, but moving into No. 5 will be a much harder feat for the cowboy as Eyer Morrison has earned himself $76,426. Noah Lee is besting them all at No. 1 in the rookie race and No. 1 in the world overall.

Race For The Rookie Title

Although Rucker has some challenges ahead of him, the Liberty Hill, Texas native isn’t going down without a fight. Prior to the big win in New Mexico, Rucker sat at No. 10, which just goes to show how one win in a rodeo can change everything.

Other than this most recent win, Rucker has pulled in five championship titles over the season. He started the season off strong with a win at the San Antonio Rodeo Qualifier back in November of 2025, and kept things rolling as he has consistently pulled in enough money to land him in the race for the Resistol Rookie title.

Despite sitting at No. 44 in the world standings, Rucker is marking himself as one to watch as he moves forward in his career. Although he’ll have his work cut out for him, he is just getting his first taste of ProRodeo and it doesn't look like he’s taking a break any time soon.