Bull Riding PRCA World Standings Showing Impressive Moves from Familiar Cowboys
With the Texas Swing soon drawing to a close, the spring rodeos gearing up, and the summer run just on the horizon, these are your current top 15 bull riders in the world.
Starting with Wacey Schalla, the 19-year-old cowboy currently leads the pack. After his debut at his first National Finals Rodeo(NFR) didn’t go as anticipated, Schalla has demonstrated he’s looking to rewrite what happened and give it all to see the lights of the Thomas and Mack again at the end of this year.
During his 2025 campaign, he’s deposited more than $125,000 to his world standings account and was named the 2025 National Western Stock Show and Rodeo Bull Riding Champion. Schalla is a testament that consistency adds up as he won second at RODEOHOUSTON, Xtreme Bull Bash, and placed at other stops he’s made so far in the season.
A fan favorite and known for wearing the iconic Wrangler blue the Wright family wears, Stetson is back and in the number two spot. After taking the 2024 ProRodeo season off due to an injury, eight-time world champion Stetson Wright is back, and he’s cashed $104,589 in 2025. He claims the title as the 2025 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo champion and picks up checks nearly everywhere he stops which allows him to be in a great position headed into the spring run.
After having a RODEOHOUSTON, which many dreamed of, including being named the bull riding champion and earning $65,000, Tristen Hutchings is ranked number three in the world standings. Hutchings currently has $98,262 towards his 2025 season, and the majority of that was won during his time in Houston.
NFR qualifier T.J. Gray, ranked fourth, and Mason Moody, ranked fifth, have both passed the $50k mark for their seasons.
Rawley Johnson sits at the No. 6 position with his earnings in excess of $50,000. T Parker has found himself in the top 15 yet again. We saw his debut NFR in 2023, and he was sidelined for the ‘24 season as he recovered from a torn labrum. So far, he’s earned more than $49,000. Trey Benton is close behind, earning $48,784, and he’s currently ranked No.8. Scott Wells, has also crossed the $45,000 mark in their season.
A substantial paycheck at the CINCH World's Toughest in Bakersfield, Cali. put Custer, S.D. cowboy Jestyn Woodward in the No. 10 position of the world standings with $42,880.
A little over $1,000 separates spots 11-13. The cowboy leading the pack is one you’ve heard his name the last few years preliminary in the Professional Bull Riders Association (PBR). Still, now you’re hearing his being called within the top 15 as Jesse Petri sits at 11th in the world and totals $42,062 for season earnings.
Waxahachie, Texas cowboy Maverick Potter currently ranks No. 12, with earnings for the 2025 ProRodeo season at $41,594.
The 13th spot goes to Luke Mast; so far in the season, he’s earned just a few dollars over $40,000 towards the 2025 campaign for his gold buckle dreams.
Finishing out the top 15 include Tristan Mize from Bryan, Texas and sitting at number 15 is familiar name, Ky Hamilton.
With the season still young and the competition heating up as the spring run begins, there’s no telling who’ll be in the top 15 when the 2025 NFR athletes are named in late September.