Bumble Bee Stings in Cornhusker Country: Hilzendeger Takes Futurity Win
Over the weekend in McCook, Nebraska, Cristi Gaffney and crew produced the nearly $50,000 added Cornhusker Breeders and Open Futurity.
The 2024 Breeders and Open Futurity titles went to Hilary Hilzendeger and RS Bumble Bee Sting with their aggregate time of 30.020. The dual wins netted the team nearly $12,000, not counting other incentive money such The Diamond Classic, Select Stallion Stakes, and Future Fortunes added another $25,000 to the available money this weekend.
On Sunday, Hilzendeger and the five year old mare by Feel The Sting and out of DC Patti Cat by Dashin Is Easy, set a new arena record with a blistering 14.828 to sweep round two of the Breeders and Open Futurities, as well as the Open 1D.
The team has had an outstanding year, including wins at The Diamond Classic Main Event, East Fest Futurity, and placing high at several others. By May, RS Bumble Bee Sting had already won over $100,000. With four months left of the futurity season, the team will undoubtedly utilize the opportunities to add to that number, with some of the most lucrative shows of the year coming up this fall.
The 2D futurity round wins in the Open and Breeders Futurities went to Kayla Enke and Buzios Irish Clay with a 16.280 and Kylie Wells-Schnoes and VF Got A Light Eddie with a 15.861.
In the Breeders Derby, Dusky Lynn Hall stole the show with her trio of exceptional horses. She placed top three in both rounds on Jets Letters Ta Abby and KD Baby Driver, with each horse getting a round win. KD Baby Driver took the win in the aggregate, with Jets Letters Ta Abby a close second. Hall's wins earned her team nearly $10,000 before incentive money.
Hall also qualified both horses in The American Rodeo Contender Tournament, advancing to the Central Region semi-finals.
In the Breeders Derby 2D, D'ann Gehlsen and BHR Classy and Sassy took round one and Brittany Diaz and Dudes Spring Fling won round two.
The Amateur Futurity aggregate winner was Bailey Alvarez and JFive Stoned N Vegas, a four year old stallion by French StreakToVegas and out of Brookabella by Brookstone Bay.
The 3D High Stakes Race paid out $9,600 with 58 entries. 1D winner Patricia Finney was aboard French Bugs TU for $1,920. In the 2D, BoDell Jordan and Big Time earned $1,152. 3D winner Paul Knorr and PTL Salty Okey won $768.
Full race results can be found on the Cornhuskers website.
Congratulations to all winners at this event and to Hilzendeger and RS Bumble Bee Sting on a new arena record at the Red Willows Fairgrounds.