World’s Top High School Rodeo Athletes Compete For Titles In Rock Springs, Wyoming

Top high school rodeo athletes from around the world are competing for titles this week in Rock Springs, Wyoming, at the National High School Finals Rodeo.

Keni Labrum

Ethan Cart holds on during saddle bronc riding at the Texas High School Rodeo Association’s state finals Tuesday in Abilene June 10, 2025.
Ethan Cart holds on during saddle bronc riding at the Texas High School Rodeo Association’s state finals Tuesday in Abilene June 10, 2025. / Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With qualifiers from across the globe, the National High School Finals Rodeo is in full swing as top young athletes battle for world titles.

The top four competitors from each state, province, and country qualify in every event, earning two preliminary runs to secure a spot in the short round. The top 20 on two head advance, and the national champion is crowned based on the best average across all three.

One of the largest rodeos in the world, the NHSFR boasts over $358,000 in added money, 1,779 contestants, and representation from six countries. Beyond the arena action, it features a tradeshow, jackpots, and fun side events like a volleyball tournament, triathlon, and talent show.

Livya Braskamp of Wentworth ties up a goat during the Watertown East Region High School Rodeo on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at
Livya Braskamp of Wentworth ties up a goat during the Watertown East Region High School Rodeo on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Derby Downs. / Roger Merriam/Public Opinion / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year’s event runs July 13–19 at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs, Wyoming, with the short round set for Saturday night.

One champion has already been crowned—Missy Harding of Utah shot her way to the light rifle world title with a score of 657 points.

In the roughstock events, Trey McFarlane, Westen Chandler, Kahl Wasilow, and Ty LaVergne have all marked 80 points or better to earn the highest score of their respective events so far.

The girls are leaving their mark too. Channing Robinson placed 9th in round one of the barrel racing and currently sits third in round two of pole bending.

Paislee Fugate bounced back from a tough first round posting a 6.35-second goat tying run, while Macklynn Greenhalgh leads the breakaway average by over three-tenths of a second.

Rodeo performances conclude on Saturday at the Taylor County Expo Center's Taylor Telecom Arena.
Savanah Murdock focuses as she competes in pole bending at Tuesday’s Texas High School Rodeo Association state finals in Abilene June 10, 2025. / Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tie-down roper Ean Ellis, who’s currently leading a tight average, says his short round plan is to “not change anything and do what I can with what I draw.”

In the steer wrestling, Turbo Baxter posted a 4.25-second run—one of only three sub-five times so far.

In the team roping, Quinten Loehr and Jordan Steele remain the only duo to break that five-second barrier.

Kale Clements tightens the rope around the steer's head as Tate Heard prepares to rope its heels during team roping at the Texas High School Rodeo Association’s state finals Tuesday in Abilene June 10, 2025. / Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With two performances still to go, the leaderboard is far from locked. More talented competitors are waiting to make their move—and shake up the race for a national title.

Keni Labrum
