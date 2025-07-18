World’s Top High School Rodeo Athletes Compete For Titles In Rock Springs, Wyoming
With qualifiers from across the globe, the National High School Finals Rodeo is in full swing as top young athletes battle for world titles.
The top four competitors from each state, province, and country qualify in every event, earning two preliminary runs to secure a spot in the short round. The top 20 on two head advance, and the national champion is crowned based on the best average across all three.
One of the largest rodeos in the world, the NHSFR boasts over $358,000 in added money, 1,779 contestants, and representation from six countries. Beyond the arena action, it features a tradeshow, jackpots, and fun side events like a volleyball tournament, triathlon, and talent show.
This year’s event runs July 13–19 at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs, Wyoming, with the short round set for Saturday night.
One champion has already been crowned—Missy Harding of Utah shot her way to the light rifle world title with a score of 657 points.
In the roughstock events, Trey McFarlane, Westen Chandler, Kahl Wasilow, and Ty LaVergne have all marked 80 points or better to earn the highest score of their respective events so far.
The girls are leaving their mark too. Channing Robinson placed 9th in round one of the barrel racing and currently sits third in round two of pole bending.
Paislee Fugate bounced back from a tough first round posting a 6.35-second goat tying run, while Macklynn Greenhalgh leads the breakaway average by over three-tenths of a second.
Tie-down roper Ean Ellis, who’s currently leading a tight average, says his short round plan is to “not change anything and do what I can with what I draw.”
In the steer wrestling, Turbo Baxter posted a 4.25-second run—one of only three sub-five times so far.
In the team roping, Quinten Loehr and Jordan Steele remain the only duo to break that five-second barrier.
With two performances still to go, the leaderboard is far from locked. More talented competitors are waiting to make their move—and shake up the race for a national title.
