Canadian Bucking Bulls Make the Trek For the Spotlight At the Canadian Finals Rodeo
It’s time to deep dive into the bucking bulls that will be showcased at the 50th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo. With the same stock contractors that are providing horses, they’ll bring their best bulls for the week of competition.
The stock contractors selected to showcase the best bucking stock for the 2024 Canadian Finals are Big Stone Rodeo, C5 Rodeo Company, Calgary Stampede, Duffy Rodeo, Kesler Rodeo, Legend Rodeo, Macza Pro Rodeo, Northcott Yule, Outlaw Buckers and Vold Rodeo.
Not only is Calgary Stampede known for its horses, but their bulls are special too. Bringing four bulls this year by the names of Smart As A Rock, Minor Detail, Money Moves, and Foo Fighter these bulls are ones that every rider will want to draw and hopefully get a win on.
Chester, a Red Angus bull from Kesler Rodeo received the prestigious title of Canadian Bull for the last two years. While Chester is 7 years old, he proves to only get better with time and he’s ready to buck for over 18,000 bull riding enthusiasts come this week.
Outlaw Buckers, recently got lots of acknowledgment for their bull Blue Magic. A bull that recently has been making a name for himself will be in Alberta this coming week. Having only three qualified rides this year and all of them scoring above 89 points, if he gets covered we can expect a high marked score for him and his rider.
A little over 36% of the bulls being bucked in Rogers Place will have the name Vold Rodeo attached to them. Midnight Panda, Chico, Chosen, and Wild Time will make the trek from High River, Alberta to be in the spotlight. Chosen has a 100% buck-off rate for the 2024 season. Accomplished bull riders like Hayes Weight, Brady Portenier, and Wacey Schalla, all unable to stay on this powerful guy for eight seconds. Leaving a rider with potential to say he was the only guy to ride Chosen during the 2024 season.
Wild Time has only been covered twice this year, scoring for 89 and 90.5 points. Proving that if his partner can cover him, they might have a round win in buckle in their future.
There will be some incredible match-ups this year as the best bull riders and these stellar bulls duke it out for a round win or a Canadian title.