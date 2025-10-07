Canadian Finals Rodeo 2025: Wilson and Schauer Shine in Season Finale

While the best of the best rodeo athletes in the world are preparing for the National Finals Rodeo in December in Las Vegas, October shows off Canada's best at the Canadian Finals Rodeo.

From October 1-4, some of the top rodeo contestants in the world went head-to-head to see where they stand in the Canadian World Standings, and some athletes saw their best performances of the year.

The No.1 barrel racer in Canada, Jayden Wilson took home the top prize at the CFR this year. She won almost $40,000 just this weekend, with a total average time of 70.71 seconds in five rounds. Prior to the CFR, Wilson had earned just under $52,000 for the season. After her solid performance in Alberta, the cowgirl now totals $91,560 made in 2025.

The Alberta native has been on fire this season, placing in 31 of the 49 rodeos she entered. Wilson has marked herself as an athlete to watch out for. She sits at No. 36 in the WPRA world standings and only has room to grow heading into the 2026 season.

No. 7 Ranked Breakaway Roper Mikenna Schauer Upset the Field

Roger Merriam/Public Opinion / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ladies breakaway roping was an event to watch at the CFR this year, with surprising results coming from a few athletes. The average champion title ultimately went to Alberta native, Mikenna Schauer, who sits at No. 7 in the Canadian world standings. She beat out some of the best competitors in the game right now, including Bradi Whiteside (No. 1) and Caitlyn Dahm (No. 3).

She secured her win with a time of 10.3 seconds on four head after competing in five rounds. Schauer won $21,685 at the CFR which took her season total from $19,208 to $40,894. By the time official numbers are announced, she should see a higher place in the world standings after her solid finish.

The CFR marks the end of the 2025 season for the athletes who qualified. While many new faces went home with Canadian titles, this event truly marks the ones to watch for an NFR run next season. With this season under their belts, Wilson and Schauer alike could be eyeing the Thomas and Mack arena this time next year.

With the rodeo season closing out, and everything from circuit champions to world champions on the way, rodeo athletes and fans are looking to these final rodeos to mark the best of the best in each event. Whether it’s the CFR or NFR, the rodeo season truly never ends, and these athletes are already looking for their next chance to prove they have what it takes.

