Will the 2024 WPRA World Champions Repeat Their Feat in 2025?

Today we are taking a look at the ladies who may be contenders for back-to-back gold buckles in 2025. Last year, we witnessed history made for the ladies of the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) and it was a truly awe-inspiring year.

The past month has been wracked with fear regarding the EHV-1/EHM outbreak at the WPRA World Finals, where many of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers had competed. We are all waiting patiently to see which mounts these top cowgirls will be riding in Las Vegas.

While the barrel racers will compete at the Thomas & Mack, the breakaway ropers will compete later in December at a new venue, due to EHV-1 concerns at the South Point, their original finals location.

Barrel Racing

It is safe to say Kassie Mowry had the entire rodeo industry riding with her in 2024. After the unexpected loss of her fiancé in June, Mowry and her great horse "Jarvis" were determined to see Michael Boone's dream realized.

When Mowry swung a leg over Jarvis at the 2023 NFR, he was just a futurity colt, with no rodeo experience. He won multiple rounds that year and Boone told Mowry he felt Jarvis deserved another chance to shine in Las Vegas. Making the NFR is a "byproduct" of Mowry's winning ways, because she does not travel and rodeo full-time like most competitors.

Mowry, a futurity trainer by trade, hit the rodeos once again with Jarvis in 2024. When Boone passed away mid-season, the duo stayed strong in their winning ways, even when Mowry was simply trying to hold it all together in the face of grief.

The NFR was a chance for the world to see what makes this team so special. Mowry and Jarvis banked over $295,000 throughout the 10 rounds in 2024, breaking countless records along the way. The pair won five consecutive rounds and finished fourth in the average, despite two hit barrels.

Headed back to Vegas in the same position she left it in last year, Mowry is currently No. 1 in the World with over $203,000 in season earnings. Not only is she the season leader, Mowry did so in just 28 rodeos - far less than half of the rodeos her fellow top 15 peers competed in. Once again, Mowry has done things in a fashion that seems superhuman.

Breakaway Roping

Kelsie Domer is no stranger to the winner's circle, especially in the WPRA. Prior to breakaway roping making its way into professional rodeos across the country as a major event, female ropers competed at the WPRA World Finals for roping championships. Domer was one of these legends, having dominated for years.

Domer is a 10-time World Champion, but 2024 marked her first gold buckle "in professional rodeo" - as a part of major PRCA/WPRA events. She was rock solid at the South Point in 2024, claiming the average win en route to her big finish. Domer ended the season with $168,758 in season earnings.

Domer will not be making a repeat appearance in 2025, finishing No. 19 in the World this year and just outside of an NFR qualification. Season leader Taylor Munsell currently holds the No. 1 spot by roughly $10,000, over Josie Conner.

Recommended Articles