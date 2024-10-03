Canadian Finals Rodeo Opening Night Showcases Immense Talent
As the first performance of the Canadian Finals wrapped up this evening, these athletes showed us just how exciting this week will be.
A bareback rider who was out for the 2023 season and even considered retirement at one point, Jacob Stemo took the round win and showed that he shouldn’t hang up his spurs after his 85.75-point score tonight. Matched up with Broken Arrow from NorthCott Yule, this duo set the expectation of what we should expect this week.
4x NFR qualifier and 4x Canadian Steer Wrestling Champion, Scott Guenthner is looking to secure his fifth title this week. Stopping the clock at 3.8 seconds and shaking up the standings earning $11,000 the first night, there’s no telling which steer wrestler will be on top come Saturday.
In the breakaway roping Macy Auclair would claim the top of the leaderboard with a 1.8-second run during the first performance in Alberta. Auclair, originally setting the goal of team roping in Rogers Place, is now roping in a different event and she set the bar extremely high during the first round of breakaway.
Taylor Manning would be your first-go barrel racing champion, clocking in at 13.90, the only lady that would break 14-seconds tonight. Manning is a first-time Canadian Finals qualifier showing everyone that she has a great career in the making.
It would be none other than Zeke Thurston and Calgary Stampede’s Freedom Express who danced to 89.25 points in the saddle bronc riding. This 6-year-old gelding has demonstrated all summer just how special his career will be. Matching him with a veteran World Champion cowboy, this was a ride that was electrifying in Rogers Place this evening.
19-year-old cowboy from Botha, Alberta, Denim Ross, and 18-year-old Kavis Drake from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan went for a 4.2 seconds in the team roping. Almost a full second faster than any other team during the first round and proving that age is only a number and they can rope with the best of the best.
The only cowboy in the tie-down roping that would punch a time in the 7-second range at 7.4 seconds would be Shane Smith. This is Smith's fourth consecutive year making the CFR and tonight's victory lap will be one he won’t forget.
Austin Sahli and Destination Unknown from Vold Rodeo teamed up to score 88 points to take the round win. This bull has bucked off some of the best riders, proving that this Canadian cowboy deserved every last point and that he would be the first one to ride Destination Unknown in the 2024 rodeo season.
Tonight set the precedence of what the crowd can anticipate over the next few days of rodeo in Edmonton, Alberta and the race is on to crown the 2024 Canadian Champions.