Career-Best Score Lifts Bareback Rider Jayco Roper to Cheyenne Frontier Days Title

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Jayco Roper stood stoic in the roughstock ready area at Frontier Park. He couldn’t bring himself to look at the television overhead, but he could hear the arena announcer’s voice over the loud speakers.

Roper was the first of the final four bareback riders to compete during Sunday’s championship round at Cheyenne Frontier Days. His battle with Summit Pro Rodeo bucking horse CC Blue had netted him a 93-point result, the highest score of his career and a half-point off from the CFD all-time record. Yet, he still wasn’t ready to celebrate.

About the time Roper returned to the roughstock ready area, Kade Sonnier eased into the bucking chute for his ride. Roper listened, heard the horn and waited for the result to be announced – 91.5.

In an instant, the celebration was on. Roper picked up saddle bronc rider Mitchie Story and bear hugged him while fellow bareback rider Tanner Aus slapped him on the back and jumped for joy. After his interview atop the platform in the center of the arena, his victory lap featured finger guns and screams of joy. It was a moment of pure elation that was well-earned.

“(Kade) made a really good ride too. I thought he was going to beat me. But if I was 93 and he was whatever, it must’ve been a damn good ride that I made,” Roper said with a laugh.

Throughout his stay in Cheyenne, the Oktaha, Okla., had been forced to settle for runner-up. During his preliminary set, Roper finished with a score of 90 points, second-best in his group to reach the semifinals. Taylor Broussard bested him by a half-point in that round.

In the semifinals, Sonnier went for 89.5 to win the group, while Roper and Mason Yancy tied for second at 88.5.

A year ago, Roper made the finals in Cheyenne, riding for 87 in the short round, which left him one spot away from earning a check. Sonnier clipped him that day as his 88-point effort earned the final payout.

This time around, he wouldn’t be denied.

“That was awesome. That horse was really electric. She gave me a good fight. I knew from (seeing her) yesterday, I could see it and it happened,” Roper said. “It feels amazing. I don’t even have words for it.”

Jayco Roper makes his celebratory ride around Frontier Arena after winning the bareback title at Cheyenne Frontier Days. | Bailey Ford/@bailey.ford.photography

Sitting 18th in the PRCA World Standings, the CFD victory was a much-needed outcome as Roper pushes for his second straight Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualification and third overall. Between the three rides, he accumulated $15,800 in earnings at the Daddy of ’Em All. Along with four-figure payouts from Spanish Fork (Utah) Fiesta Days and the Deadwood (S.D.) Days of ’76 Rodeo over the last week, momentum has started to turn, giving him a late summer surge.

And while there’s a whole year until Frontier Days starts again, Roper is already thinking about defending his Cheyenne title in 2027 and saving his lucky seat in the roughstock ready area.

“I’m excited for next year. I’m going to leave my bag next to my bench. If somebody’s sitting on it, I’m going to drag them off. That’s my bench,” Roper joked.