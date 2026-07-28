Buzzworthy 2026 CFD Shakes Up World Standings and Playoffs Tour Points

The 2026 Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) Rodeo was not lacking for buzz on social media. From the elimination of slack rounds and a new qualification format to lower payouts and more, it seems CFD has been the hot topic for the past few weeks.

Opinions and issues aside, we do not want to let that overshadow the winners of one of the biggest Playoffs rodeos of the season. As we enter crunch time of the professional rodeo season, with just over two months remaining, Playoffs Tour points are a key focus for many athletes.

If an athlete has entered a Playoffs rodeo and needs to turn out for any reason, they not only lose the points they could have potentially earned at that rodeo but will also have points deducted from their standings.

Qualifications for two of the major events closing out the season in September (the CINCH Playoffs in Puyallup, Wash., and the Governor's Cup in Sioux City, S.D.) are based on Tour points, and CFD played a major role in that race.

Bareback Riding

Jayco Roper | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After six brackets and three semi-finals, it all came down to one ride. Jayco Roper went 93 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's CC Blue for $12,000 in the Finals.

Adding in the $3,800 he banked on his first two rides, the $15,800 payday helped Roper climb into the top 20 in the World Standings. He is also No. 5 in the Playoffs Standings — one step closer to securing his seat in Puyallup.

Steer Wrestling

Earning the biggest win of his professional career so far, 21-year-old Texas cowboy Cole Pugh swept the CFD, pocketing $14,200. Pugh won Bracket 6 with a 5.9 and came back strong in his Semi-Finals, taking the win again with a 5.5. Continuing to shave off time, he stopped the clock at 5.3 seconds in the Finals.

Team Roping

Co-champions Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira and Tyler Tryan and Nicky Northcott represent both sides of the coin in team roping: the veterans and the young guns. Driggers and Nogueira have absolutely dominated the scene for years, while Tryan and Northcott are making waves in their early careers.

Both teams stopped the clock at 7.6 seconds, each cowboy banking $8,600. After their big weekend, Driggers and Nogueira still hold down No. 2 in the World Standings, while Tryan and Northcott are No. 7.

Saddle Bronc Riding

An epic trio of 92-point rides split the win in saddle bronc riding. Brody Cress on Summit Pro Rodeo's Heavy Feathers, Sage Newman on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' THE Black Tie, and Ryder Wright on Rafter S Rodeo Company's Cancun Moon banked $9,333 each.

While Wright and Newman are safely inside the top 10 in the World Standings, Cress is uncharacteristically outside of it, currently No. 25. Fortunately, he is No. 8 in the Playoffs Standings and set up to capitalize on those major payouts coming in September.

Tie-Down Roping

Britt Bedke is chasing his first National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification and moved up to No. 35 in the World Standings after his big win in Cheyenne. Stopping the clock at 10.3 seconds, Bedke banked $9,200 in the Finals.

After sneaking into the Semi-Finals in the last hole of Bracket 2, Bedke finished second in the Semi-Finals. His fastest run of the week came at the perfect time, securing him the win.

Barrel Racing

Tayla Moeykens | Fernando Sam-Sin

Tayla Moeykens banked $12,148 for the Finals win, stopping the clock at 17.41 seconds. Topping Bracket 2 with a 17.55-second run worth $2,642, finishing fourth in Semi-Finals 3 with a 17.90 for $1,476, Moeykens earned a grand total of $16,266. By our math, this pushes her over the $100,000 mark in season earnings and safely inside the top 10 in the World Standings.

Steer Roping

Scott Snedecor and Will Eddleman each banked $6,486 for the two round wins, stopping the clock at 11.5 seconds and 10.2 seconds, respectively. In the Finals, Slade Wood took home the biggest payday of the event for $11,280 with his 12.3-second run.

Breakaway Roping

Between aged events and professional rodeo, Cheyanne McCartney is having a banner year. She took home yet another major win over the weekend, earning the title in Cheyenne. Her 4.3-second run in the Finals was worth $11,915.

Added to $3,006 from her Semi-Finals and $1,943 from Bracket 4, McCartney's big week will unofficially move her to No. 1 in the World Standings. Combined with her co-championship in Spanish Fork, as well as checks in Ogden and Deadwood, McCartney had a nearly $30,000 week.

Bull Riding

Colorado Kid Mackey scored 90 points in the Finals on Dakota Rodeo's Tiger King, adding $12,960 to his CFD earnings. He also topped his Semi-Finals for $5,500 and earned $1,650 in Bracket 3.

Mackey qualified for his first NFR in 2025 and is now ranked No. 7 in the 2026 World Standings.