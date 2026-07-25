Athlete of the Week Leighton Berry Continues Dominant Summer Run

Midway through the 2025 season, Leighton Berry took a step back from competition to prioritize his health. After undergoing hip surgery last June, Berry was back and ready for the 2026 season with a 90.5-point ride at the Waller County Fair & Rodeo in October.

California Rodeo Salinas

At California Rodeo Salinas, Berry paired up with Flying U Rodeo's I Am A Hawk to place third, advancing to the finals with an 84.5-point ride. Four Star Rodeo's Deep Springs gave Berry a chance to tap off and showcase his talent in the final round of Salinas.

Berry spurred Deep Springs for a monster 90.5 points to win the round and bring his average to 175 points on two head, besting the rest of the field by 3.5 points and taking home a total of $14,061 from California.

Cheyenne Frontier Days

During the sixth performance at the Daddy of 'Em All, Berry secured his spot in the semi-finals aboard Summit Pro Rodeo's Hurricane Deck. The duo placed third in the performance with an impressive 88-point ride.

In his semifinal round, Berry tied for the final position and earned the advancement to Finals Sunday with his 87.5-point ride

Utah Days of '47 Rodeo

In pursuit of a coveted gold medal from the Utah Days of '47 Rodeo, Berry matched up with Championship Pro Rodeo's Gander Goose to score 81 points. Berry placed third, just one spot short of advancing to the Gold Medal Round.

World Standings

Winning large payout rodeos like the Cody Stampede Rodeo and Killdeer Mountain Roundup PRCA Rodeo has moved Berry up in the world standings. With $120,032.46 earned so far this season, he is ranked sixth. Though Berry's rodeo schedule may not be as busy as some of his competitors', he is making the most of every ride, capitalizing on each opportunity thrown his way.

In addition to a possible fifth trip to the NFR, Berry is looking for a chance to shine in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, during the last week of the regular season. He has racked up 911.23 points in the Playoff Series standings and sits second as of July 20th, a great position to be in to qualify for his first Governor's Cup.

Berry is also in pursuit of a second Texas Circuit Rodeo year-end bareback riding title after claiming his first one in 2023. The race for the 2026 title is a tight one, with just $3,000 separating first to third. Berry sits in that third-place spot with $29,238.24, trailing Bradley Miller and Rocker Stiener.