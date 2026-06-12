Casper Hosts Wyoming Red Carpet Premiere of ‘Outriding the Devil’ During CNFR

Kicking off the 2026 College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR), Casper will host the Wyoming premiere of the #1-ranked Western docudrama, Outriding the Devil. The incredible true story of cancer survivor and Hall of Fame barrel racer Angela Ganter first premiered at the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

"It was a great honor to have the support of the PRCA, so that we could have the worldwide premiere at the NFR. As I understand it, it's the only movie that was ever premiered during the NFR that was an official NFR event," shared award-winning writer and director, Raen LeVell.

Visit Casper and the Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care welcome the inspiring story to Casper for its Wyoming Red Carpet Premiere on Saturday, June 13. The event will be free and open to the public.

Premiere Banner | Courtesy of Outriding the Devil

"The movie itself has so much Wyoming influence. Approximately 60% of the movie was shot in Wyoming, a lot of it at (Cheyenne) Frontier Days. Shad's interview was shot at Frontier Days, as well as several others," LeVell explained.

LeVell told Rodeo On SI, "Outriding the Devil was the first Western feature film that depicted Wyoming that was shot in Wyoming since Shane in 1953. I'm passionate about bringing filmmaking to Wyoming. There are so many incredible Western stories, and I think Western storytellers are the best at telling Western stories."

LeVell emphasized his belief that powerful stories must be told in an authentic voice, and why the iconic individuals in this film bring the journey full circle.

Behind the scenes, interviewing Mo Brings Plenty | Photo Courtesy of Outriding the Devil

Outriding the Devil features rodeo legends such as Stetson Wright, Bob Tallman, Ky Hamilton, Fallon Taylor, Rusty Wright, and Shad Mayfield. AlongsideYellowstone and Marshals star, Mo Brings Plenty, and Wyoming cowboys Ned LeDoux, Chancy Williams, and Dusty Tuckness, these impactful individuals come together to share one of the most gripping stories in rodeo.

The History of the West

Angela Ganter | Photo Courtesy of Outriding the Devil

Levell explained that one of his goals for the film was to encompass the rich and deep history of rodeo and the Western way of life.

"There are many things that I think people don't understand from outside the rodeo community or outside the Western community. They don't understand how rodeo evolved, the influence of the vaqueros, the influence of the charros, the African American drovers, the American Indian cowboys, the great roles that people played to develop this sport, and how the sport emerged from ranching."

LeVell continued, "If there hadn't been people like Quanah Parker, the great Comanche Chief, who opened reservation lands to ranching, the cattle industry would not be what it is today."

The history of rodeo and the Western way of life directly ties into Angela Ganter's life story.

"Angela's great-grandparents were among the first pioneer ranchers on the Brazos in Texas. In 1850, they started ranching... So we were able to tell a lot of the history of the West and the evolution of ranching through Angela's heritage."

LeVell's discovery of Ganter's story feels like an intervention of fate.

"I was on my way to the Fort Worth Stock Show to meet Eric Nelson, and I had stopped overnight in Pecos, Texas, where I saw the Texas Rodeo Hall of Fame. I was going to be late getting to Fort Worth if I stopped, but as I was driving by, something made me stop and go in," he shared.

"The most recent inductee was Angela, and I read her story several times. As soon as I walked out, I initiated some calls to see if anybody had the life rights to her story and if she would be open to meeting."

"It's very special to have the film essentially being a kickoff to each one of these great rodeos," LeVell told us. "It's a film that not only communicates the history of rodeo, but what the rodeo community is about and the importance of family."

From World Champion Tie-Down Roper to Actor

Shad Mayfield made his acting debut alongside Emmy and Tony Award-Winning actor, Eric Nelsen | Photo Courtesy of Outriding the Devil

Two-time World Champion Shad Mayfield stars in the film as an interviewee and also makes his acting debut.

"That was my first time doing anything like that. When Raen reached out, I didn't know what to expect... I was at the San Diego Rodeo and flew straight to where we were filming in Arizona," Mayfield shared.

"Watching Eric Nelsen work and the entire production, I was just in awe of that. Seeing everything that goes into making a movie and spending time with those great actors, it was quite an experience for me."

Praise for Outriding the Devil

Wyoming will host three premieres at some of its most iconic rodeos: June 13 - CNFR, Casper; July 7 - WYO Rodeo, Sheridan; and July 16 - Cheyenne Frontier Days.

"The Sheridan WYO Rodeo and World Championship Indian Relay, along with its Gold Buckle Club, are honored to kick off this year’s Rodeo Week Celebration with the premiere of this outstanding documentary, Outriding the Devil. It embodies the western way of life we hold dear, embraces modern advances in rodeo, and highlights the essential role Native Americans play," said Zane Garstad, executive director, Sheridan WYO Rodeo and World Championship Indian Relay.

“Nothing is more beautiful than the story of a determined cowgirl," said Jim Dewey Brown, NIRA commissioner, National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

Premiere Flyer | Courtesy of Outriding the Devil

“The Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care is honored to help bring this powerful story to Wyoming communities and is proud to partner with Raen LeVell, the writer and director of Outriding the Devil. This documentary reflects the strength, courage and determination we see in so many Wyoming residents and their families," said Rep. Elissa Campbell, executive director - Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care.

"Visit Casper is excited to partner with Outriding the Devil and bring this premiere to Casper during the week of CNFR," said Wayne Stewart, Visit Casper - Director of Marketing and Communications.