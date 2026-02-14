Slack Rounds Eliminated As Cheyenne Frontier Days Moves to Limited Entry Format

In an interesting and controversial statement, the Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) announced a new format for the 2026 "Daddy of 'Em All."

Throughout history, CFD has been a unique rodeo, because of the opportunities it offered. Card-holding members of the PRCA or WPRA were free to enter, regardless of their position in the World Standings. The "slack" rounds held for the timed events allowed hundreds of athletes an opportunity to advance, competing on the same playing field.

Local and circuit athletes had a chance to compete at one of the most iconic rodeos in the sport and often, we saw these very contestants claim huge wins in Cheyenne. They were given a chance to prove that they could compete on a big stage, regardless of their background or ability to travel full-time.

Beginning in 2026, that format is going away. Instead, those wishing to qualify will need to win a rodeo from the select list of qualifiers. These qualifying rodeos differ for PRCA and WPRA contestants.

The nine PRCA qualifying rodeos from across the United States are:

1. Angelina Benefit Rodeo in Lufkin, Texas

2. Lakeside Rodeo in Lakeside, California

3. American Royal in Kansas City, Missouri

4. Franklin Rodeo in Franklin, Tennessee

5. Central Point Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo in Central Point, Oregon

6. Colorado Stampede in Grand Junction, Colorado

7. Navajo PRCA Rodeo in Window Rock, Arizona

8. Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo Assoc in Elizabeth, Colorado

9. Coleman Rodeo in Coleman, Texas

The nine WPRA qualifying rodeos from across the United States are:

1. Lakeside Rodeo in Lakeside, California

2. American Royal in Kansas City, Missouri

3. Kiwanis Rodeo in Clarksville, Tennessee

4. Rodeo Killeen in Killeen, Texas

5. Colorado Stampede in Grand Junction, Colorado

6. Navajo PRCA Rodeo in Window Rock, Arizona

7. Eastern Oregon Livestock Show in Union, Oregon

8. McKenzie County Ag Expo Pro Rodeo in Watford City, North Dakota

9. Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte, Nebraska

How Does This Impact the Sport as a Whole?

Unlike other professional sports, rodeo is "pay-to-play." Rodeo athletes do not have teams, salaries, guaranteed appearance money, etc. Contestants have the freedom to create their own schedules, enter the events they choose, and maintain autonomy regarding many choices in their professional career. There is, or has been, a lower barrier to entry in the sport, because of the structure.

The fact that anyone (age 18 or older) can purchase a Professional Rodeo Cowboy's Association (PRCA) or Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) permit has always made rodeo unique. Although winning $1,000 at sanctioned events to earn a card is a challenge, there is no limit on how many times an individual can try to fill their permit to become a card-holding member of one of the elite professional rodeo associations in the U.S.

While this new format will not impact the top competitors in the World Standings, it certainly will affect the rest of the PRCA and WPRA memberships. For a professional rodeo athlete in Wyoming, competing at CFD may have been a primary reason for purchasing a card each year.

Now, those same athletes are looking at trips of eight hours or more, one way, just to compete at a qualifying rodeo, hoping to win it and secure their spot. If not, the length of those trips quickly doubles. PRCA members have two opportunities to qualify in nearby Colorado and WPRA members have just one.

With the rise of limited-entry rodeos, there has been much discussion regarding how they impact the bulk of the memberships of these two organizations. The conclusion is typically the same: poorly.

Yet, we continue to see many of the most iconic rodeos in the U.S. move in this direction. This begs the questions, "Will rodeo remain a sport accessible to all who are willing to work hard? Or is it destined to become a trailer race for those who can afford to stay on the road year-round?"

We hear inspirational tales of the underdogs every day. It is one of the aspects that makes rodeo great. Contestants who were not ranked in the World Standings, but won one of the biggest rodeos in the country. Athletes who did not plan to chase a National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification, but were able to because of one big win. Cowboys and cowgirls whose lives were changed, because they proved they could compete against the best of the best.

Not all great rodeo athletes travel full-time. There are many circuit competitors who are just as talented as the top 15 in the World, but due to lifestyle, career, or other decisions, they stay closer to home. There are also up-and-coming athletes who have to forge a path into a professional career. The future of the sport lies in these young contestants.

Rodeo is constantly evolving and changing, and some of those changes are for the better. When we see decisions to limit entries at some of the biggest rodeos in the sport, we are forced to question how it wil impact the many contestants eliminated by these formats.

In the February 13 press release, CFD cited parking issues as a reason behind the decision. There are some parking issues that come up in Cheyenne, but those happen during the performances, and with the new format, that doesn’t necessarily change.

No matter what the reason, this will affect contestants and the community. Exactly how much and how deep the hurt will go will have to be determined.

