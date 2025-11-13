Outriding the Devil: The Unbelievable True Rodeo Comeback Story Premiering During the NFR in Las Vegas

The spirit of the American West will shine bright as Outriding the Devil makes its red carpet premiere during the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) at 7 p.m. on December 9, 2025 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Tickets are on sale now for this unique evening that is already being dubbed “the people’s premiere,” inviting everyday cowgirls, cowboys and the unsung heroes of the Western industry to attend and celebrate the film’s launch.

Hosted by Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty, with special acoustic performances by country star and two-time GRAMMY® nominee Radney Foster (“Texas in 1880” and Keith Urban’s “Raining On Sunday”), and GRAMMY® nominee Pauline Reese, titled the “Queen of Texas Music” by Willie Nelson, the evening will serve as a celebration to honor the grit, faith, unity and enduring spirit of the West epitomized by Stage 4 cancer survivor and Texas Rodeo Hall of Famer, Angela Ganter.

"Outriding the Devil is no ordinary movie. It's the most amazing true story,” says Mo Brings Plenty.

Brings Plenty has a pivotal role in the docudrama, at the heart of which is arguably the greatest comeback in rodeo history- Angela Ganter, a world champion barrel racer, was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer, and in a decade-long fight for life she went from “death’s door to the winner’s circle” upon her remarkable return to rodeo. During Angela’s ordeal, her daughter, Jackie Ganter, won WPRA Rookie of the Year and became a two-time NFR Qualifier.

“This is a film that I hope everybody gets the chance to see because it’s truly inspiring,” says Garrett Yerigan, two-time PRCA Announcer of the Year.

Outriding the Devil has already achieved a #1 ranking on IMDb. Narrated by Forrie J. Smith (Yellowstone) and championed by breakaway roping pro and host of “In the LOOP” Jordan Jo Hollabaugh as the film’s ambassador -Outriding the Devil offers a sweeping look at rodeo’s origins and evolution from the late 1800s to today through interviews with world champion athletes, iconic storytellers and rare archival footage.

“With many of today’s world champions, we discuss how the values of rodeo make it more than just a sport," continues Brings Plenty.

Current All-Around World Champion, Shad “Money” Mayfield and Lily Wright, daughter of PRCA World Champion Cody Wright and sister of current rodeo icons Stetson, Ryder, Rusty and Statler Wright - both make their acting debuts in the film.

Mayfield is the focus of one of Outriding the Devil’s historical dramatizations, while Wright makes her first foray in acting as a young Ganter.

Outriding The Devil

Audiences will experience some of the only existing footage of early legends such as Jackson Sundown, George Fletcher, and Bertha Blancett, along with the only known film of old West giants, Charles Goodnight and Chief Quanah Parker.

Among an ensemble line-up from the pinnacle of rodeo, the film features ProRodeo Hall of Famer Bob Tallman, and PRCA World Champions Stetson Wright, Ky Hamilton, Zeke Thurston, and Haven Meged, as well as 7X NFR qualifier and WPRA World Champion barrel racer, Fallon Taylor.

“This is not just a great cowgirl story,” said Taylor on set. “This is one of the great untold Western stories.”

“I’m happy to be part of this great rodeo story, and to have written a song to help tell Angela’s story,” adds THSA Hall of Famer, Radney Foster.

Directed by multi-award winner Raen LeVell (“Buffalo Daze”) and produced by Erin E. Mitchell and 4M Equine Ranch, the Las Vegas premiere event is just the beginning of Outriding the Devil’s grassroots, American West debut.

To purchase tickets, go to axs.com. More information can be found at otdmovie.com.

