Central Point, Home of 100-Point Bull Ride, Hosts Its Annual Rodeo
Central Point, Ore., is a fan-favorite rodeo that is well attended by rodeo athletes and a plethora of rodeo fans.
Fans come from the surrounding areas to join in on some rodeo action and maybe even another 100-point bull ride. The fans attending the Wild Rogue Rodeo sure had a treat when they witnessed the 100-point bull ride made by Wade Leslie in 1991. The "perfect ride" was the talk of the sport and is still remembered today. Many in the rodeo world still talk about the bull he rode. His name was "Wolfman," and that same year, he was the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) Bucking Bull of the Year. He bucked at the NFR four times before his retirement in 1995.
Flash forward to 2024, and we have other notable cowboys joining Leslie with their wins in Central Point, Ore., April 16-18, 2024.
R.C. Landingham walked away with the top honors in the bareback riding. He was 84 points aboard Four Star Rodeo's Big Star, just one point higher than Ben Kramer with 83 points to come in second. The first-place check was worth $2,154, which looks good in the world standings for Landingham.
R.C. is sitting at No. 11 in the World Standings with four NFR qualifications under his belt so far. There is a long summer of rodeos ahead, but it looks as though he has a pretty good start in his pursuit of the 2024 NFR.
The all around for the rodeo was won by Cody Stewart. He won money in both the team roping and the tie-down roping. He came out with $2,295 between the two events, the all-around is won by the contestant that competes in and wins money in more than one event. Stewart roped with Dan Williams in the team roping, they were eighth place a time of 11.7 seconds winning $966 each. The remainder of his money was won in the tie-down roping with a time of 10.8 seconds and a payoff of $1,329 for the fourth-place check.
The full results of the Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo in Central Point, Ore., are below:
All-around cowboy: Cody Stewart, $2,295, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. R.C. Landingham, 84 points on Four Star Rodeo's Big Star, $2,154; 2. Ben Kramer, 83, $1,652; 3. Strawbs Jones, 79, $1,221; 4. Mason Stuller, 78.5, $790; 5. (tie) Will Norstrom and Clay Stone, 78, $431 each; 7. Dylan Riggins, 76, $287; 8. Darien Johnson, 74.5, $215.
Steer wrestling: 1. Grant Peterson, 4.1 seconds, $1,773; 2. (tie) Eric Logan and Drew Madden, 5.1, $1,426 each; 4. Joey Rawls, 5.3, $1,079; 5. Tanner Kerr, 6.7, $848; 6. Tucker Allen, 7.2, $617; 7. Sam Shelton, 7.9, $385; 8. Austin Van Nest, 8.2, $154.
Team roping: 1. Jaxson Tucker/Jason Johe, 5.1 seconds, $2,345 each; 2. Mike Christensen/Jake Bourdet, 5.8, $2,069; 3. Max Kuttler/Cashton Weidenbener, 6.3, $1,793; 4. Ryan Bettencourt/Trey Dawg White, 7.0, $1,517; 5. Shane Erickson/Trevor McCoin, 7.8, $1,379; 6. Marcus Marriott/Mike Marriott, 8.7, $1,242; 7. Cole Eiguren/Tyler Eiguren, 10.7, $1,104; 8. Dan Williams Jr./Cody Stewart, 11.7, $966; 9. Chad Finley/Justin Reno, 11.8, $828; 10. Yogi Davis/Colton Suther, 12.0, $552.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Bailey Small, 80 points on Western Rodeos' Big Shoots, $2,042; 2. Wade jay Stansfield, 79.5, $1,565; 3. Tyrel Roberts, 78, $1,157; 4. Chance Barrass, 76.5, $749; 5. Joe Harper, 74, $476; 6. Q McWhorter, 72, $340; 7. Luke Logan, 70, $272; 8. Sam Weston, 69, $204.
Tie-down roping:1. Bo Pickett, 8.3 seconds, $2,184; 2. Jordan Ketscher, 8.4, $1,899; 3. Hayden Ford, 9.2, $1,614; 4. Cody Stewart, 10.8, $1,329; 5. Kass Kayser, 11.0, $1,044; 6. J. Cody Jones, 11.2, $760; 7. (tie) Britt Bedke and Chase Webster, 11.3, $332 each.
Barrel racing:1. Tristan Parrish, 13.53 seconds, $2,192; 2. Tarryn Lee, 13.60, $1,863; 3. Shelley Holman, 13.64, $1,534; 4. Kailey Mitton, 13.71, $1,315; 5. Jackie Ganter, 13.72, $1,096; 6. Sharon Gow, 13.73, $767; 7. Angela Ganter, 13.75, $548; 8. Khloee Schiewe, 13.76, $438; 9. Kathy Petska, 13.77, $384; 10. Lori Lester, 13.78, $329; 11. Aysha Martin, 13.81, $274; 12. Lexie Goss, 13.82, $219.
Bull riding: 1. Chase Dougherty, 85.5 points on Four Star Rodeo's Bit A Bad News, $2,115; 2. (tie) Justin Houston and Lane Vaughan, 84, $1,410 each; 4. Jestyn Woodward, 81.5, $776; 5. Vinell Mariano, 79.5, $494; 6. Colby Demo, 79, $353; no other qualified rides.