Cinch Playoffs Rough Stock Analysis: World Standings and Puyallup Qualifiers

The Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup, Wash., play a key role in National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications. With the professional rodeo season coming to an end in a little over 30 days, the Playoffs Series is a focal point.

Not only are the payouts in Puyallup important, the top four competitors will earn a spot in the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., September 26-28. Paying $11,000 to round winners and $30,000 to the finals winner, the Cup can cause huge changes to the standings in the final few days of the season.

Bareback Riding

Name (* indicates NFR Open winner) World Standings Position Jess Pope 3 Rocker Steiner 1 Sam Petersen 4 Cole Franks 7 Wacey Schalla 15 Jayco Roper 11 Kade Sonnier 8 Garrett Shadbolt 5 Jacob Lees 23 Tilden Hooper 20 Bradlee Miller 2 Dean Thompson 6 Richmond Champion 14 R.C. Landingham 13 Roedy Farrell Unranked Orin Larsen 19 Jacek Frost 24 Sage Allen 17 Mason Stuller 26 Cooper Cooke 9 Mason Clements 16 Tanner Aus 18 Cole Reiner 25 Nick Pelke * 12

Several bareback riders on the bubble or outside the top 15 will compete in Puyallup. Nine of the top 10 cowboys in the World Standings earned a position in the Cinch Playoffs. Waylon Bourgeois is currently ranked No. 10 and $13,000 ahead of the No. 15 spot, but he will not compete in Puyallup.

All five cowboys ranked No. 11-16 in the World qualified and are separated by just $10,000. Mason Clements, Sage Allen, Tanner Aus, Orin Larsen, and Tilden Hooper are the No. 16-20 cowboys in the World and they all earned a trip to Puyallup, as well.

Jacob Lees, Jacek Frost, Cole Reiner, and Mason Stuller are ranked inside the top 26 and within striking distance of the top 15, so checks in Washington could help them make a move.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Name (* indicates NFR Open winner) World Standings Position Ryder Sanford 19 Logan Hay 18 Gus Gaillard 22 Rusty Wright 26 Sage Newman 6 Zeke Thurston 5 Dawson Hay 2 Statler Wright 11 Damian Brennan 3 Wyatt Casper 13 Zach Dallas 7 Brody Wells 4 Cash Wilson 21 Tanner Butner 29 Lefty Holman 17 Q Taylor 20 Chase Brooks 14 Coleman Shallbetter Unranked Weston Patterson 12 Ben Andersen 15 Brody Cress * 10 Kade Bruno 8 Stetson Wright 9 Ryder Wright 1

The top 15 cowboys in the World all earned a spot in the Cinch Playoffs. No. 16 (Kolby Wanchuk) did not qualify for Puyallup and in an incredibly tight race, he will be battling to climb into the top 15.

Several cowboys stand a chance of moving into those coveted top 15 spots. Lefty Holman, Logan Hay, Ryder Sanford, Q Taylor, Cash Wilson, Gus Gaillard, Rusty Wright, and Tanner Butner are in the 17th-29th positions seeking an NFR qualification.

Bull Riding

Name (* indicates NFR Open winner) World Standings Position Dustin Boquet 28 Tyler Bingham 23 Mason Moody 10 Lane Vaughan 24 Jace Trosclair 16 Bryce Jensen 14 Trevor Reiste 18 Hayes Weight 5 Qynn Andersen 9 Rawley Johnson 8 Jesse Petri 11 Ky Hamilton 4 Scott Wells 22 Trey Kimzey 32 Clayton Sellars 19 Jate Frost 34 T Parker 27 Hayden Welsh Unranked Hudson Bolton 13 Tristen Hutchings 3 T.J. Gray 6 Colten Fritzlan 20 Wacey Schalla 1 Jordan Spears 12 Stetson Wright 2

Perhaps the most unusual list so far, the bull riding will see several outliers compete. Nine of the top 10 cowboys in the World will ride in Puyallup. J.R. Stratford is currently ranked No. 7 and did not earn a position in the Cinch Playoffs.

Luke Mast is quite literally on the bubble at No. 15 and he will not be competing in Puyallup, so he will be chasing checks at other rodeos. The No. 11-14 cowboys will all ride in the Playoffs. Jace Trosclair (No. 16), Trevor Reiste (No. 18), and Clayton Sellars (No. 19) could all use the event to climb into the top 15.

The bull riding gets particularly interesting with our remaining cowboys on the roster: Colten Fritzlan, Scott Wells, Tyler Bingham, Lane Vaughan, T Parker, Dustin Boquet, Trey Kimzey, and Jate Frost are ranked between 20 and 34 in the World. With a ticket punched to Puyallup and a month left in the regular season, none of these cowboys can be counted out for an NFR qualification.

