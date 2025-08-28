Cinch Playoffs Rough Stock Analysis: World Standings and Puyallup Qualifiers
The Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup, Wash., play a key role in National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications. With the professional rodeo season coming to an end in a little over 30 days, the Playoffs Series is a focal point.
Not only are the payouts in Puyallup important, the top four competitors will earn a spot in the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., September 26-28. Paying $11,000 to round winners and $30,000 to the finals winner, the Cup can cause huge changes to the standings in the final few days of the season.
Bareback Riding
Name (* indicates NFR Open winner)
World Standings Position
Jess Pope
3
Rocker Steiner
1
Sam Petersen
4
Cole Franks
7
Wacey Schalla
15
Jayco Roper
11
Kade Sonnier
8
Garrett Shadbolt
5
Jacob Lees
23
Tilden Hooper
20
Bradlee Miller
2
Dean Thompson
6
Richmond Champion
14
R.C. Landingham
13
Roedy Farrell
Unranked
Orin Larsen
19
Jacek Frost
24
Sage Allen
17
Mason Stuller
26
Cooper Cooke
9
Mason Clements
16
Tanner Aus
18
Cole Reiner
25
Nick Pelke *
12
Several bareback riders on the bubble or outside the top 15 will compete in Puyallup. Nine of the top 10 cowboys in the World Standings earned a position in the Cinch Playoffs. Waylon Bourgeois is currently ranked No. 10 and $13,000 ahead of the No. 15 spot, but he will not compete in Puyallup.
All five cowboys ranked No. 11-16 in the World qualified and are separated by just $10,000. Mason Clements, Sage Allen, Tanner Aus, Orin Larsen, and Tilden Hooper are the No. 16-20 cowboys in the World and they all earned a trip to Puyallup, as well.
Jacob Lees, Jacek Frost, Cole Reiner, and Mason Stuller are ranked inside the top 26 and within striking distance of the top 15, so checks in Washington could help them make a move.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Name (* indicates NFR Open winner)
World Standings Position
Ryder Sanford
19
Logan Hay
18
Gus Gaillard
22
Rusty Wright
26
Sage Newman
6
Zeke Thurston
5
Dawson Hay
2
Statler Wright
11
Damian Brennan
3
Wyatt Casper
13
Zach Dallas
7
Brody Wells
4
Cash Wilson
21
Tanner Butner
29
Lefty Holman
17
Q Taylor
20
Chase Brooks
14
Coleman Shallbetter
Unranked
Weston Patterson
12
Ben Andersen
15
Brody Cress *
10
Kade Bruno
8
Stetson Wright
9
Ryder Wright
1
The top 15 cowboys in the World all earned a spot in the Cinch Playoffs. No. 16 (Kolby Wanchuk) did not qualify for Puyallup and in an incredibly tight race, he will be battling to climb into the top 15.
Several cowboys stand a chance of moving into those coveted top 15 spots. Lefty Holman, Logan Hay, Ryder Sanford, Q Taylor, Cash Wilson, Gus Gaillard, Rusty Wright, and Tanner Butner are in the 17th-29th positions seeking an NFR qualification.
Bull Riding
Name (* indicates NFR Open winner)
World Standings Position
Dustin Boquet
28
Tyler Bingham
23
Mason Moody
10
Lane Vaughan
24
Jace Trosclair
16
Bryce Jensen
14
Trevor Reiste
18
Hayes Weight
5
Qynn Andersen
9
Rawley Johnson
8
Jesse Petri
11
Ky Hamilton
4
Scott Wells
22
Trey Kimzey
32
Clayton Sellars
19
Jate Frost
34
T Parker
27
Hayden Welsh
Unranked
Hudson Bolton
13
Tristen Hutchings
3
T.J. Gray
6
Colten Fritzlan
20
Wacey Schalla
1
Jordan Spears
12
Stetson Wright
2
Perhaps the most unusual list so far, the bull riding will see several outliers compete. Nine of the top 10 cowboys in the World will ride in Puyallup. J.R. Stratford is currently ranked No. 7 and did not earn a position in the Cinch Playoffs.
Luke Mast is quite literally on the bubble at No. 15 and he will not be competing in Puyallup, so he will be chasing checks at other rodeos. The No. 11-14 cowboys will all ride in the Playoffs. Jace Trosclair (No. 16), Trevor Reiste (No. 18), and Clayton Sellars (No. 19) could all use the event to climb into the top 15.
The bull riding gets particularly interesting with our remaining cowboys on the roster: Colten Fritzlan, Scott Wells, Tyler Bingham, Lane Vaughan, T Parker, Dustin Boquet, Trey Kimzey, and Jate Frost are ranked between 20 and 34 in the World. With a ticket punched to Puyallup and a month left in the regular season, none of these cowboys can be counted out for an NFR qualification.
