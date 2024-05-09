Circuit Competitors Capture Championships in Stonyford
As the professional rodeo circuit enters into the summer season, contestants start to spread out across the United States instead of all being concentrated in one area or another.
Stonyford, California was the host for the May 3-4 California circuit stop. With many top 50 cowboys and cowgirls still in the area, the competition remained strong.
In the bareback riding, the number nine ranked cowboy in the World Standings, Clayton Biglow took the win. The Clements, Cali. cowboy earned money to add towards his world rank and given that it was in his home circuit, he also adds to his journey to the top of the circuit.
Biglow rode Birdwell Pro Rodeo's Whipski for 82.5 points to win $865. The 8-time Wrangler National Finals cowboy sits at the top of the California Circuit bareback riding standings with a cushion of more than $3,500.
Coming off the 2023 season where Biglow finished fourth in the world standings, he has found the winner's circle several times already in 2024. Adding Stonyford to the list, he has also been the champion at Oakdale, Cali., Logandale, Nev., and at the Las Vegas Days rodeo in Las Vegas, Nev.
The team roping was the highest paying event of the rodeo. Once again, circuit cowboys took advantage of the bigger purse. Doyle Hoskins and William Cowden roped both ends in 6.1 seconds to earn $1,295 each.
Hoskins coming from Prunedale, Cali. is the current leader in the circuit of both the all-around and the team roping header. Neither rank is a run-away race, so he will need to stay consistent to gather the championships.
His partner, Willia Cowden is in the second place position on the heeling side for the circuit. The 24-year-old Atwater, Cali. cowboy earned money at Clovis, Industry, and San Francisco, California.
Complete Results Stonyford, California:
Breakaway roping:1. Kylyn Watkins, 2.0 seconds, $1,663; 2. (tie) Kaitlyn Andersen and Courtney Crum, 2.2, $1,233 each; 4. (tie) Kelsey Cadwell and Hailey Hicks, 2.3, $659 each; 6. (tie) Mandy Niesen and Sienna Radelfinger, 2.5, $143 each.
Bareback riding: 1. Clayton Biglow, 82.5 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Whiskey Lips, $865; 2. Jaceklane Frost, 82, $649; 3. Zack Brown, 81, $432; 4. R.C. Landingham, 79, $216.
Steer wrestling: 1. Josh Garner, 4.8 seconds, $1,175; 2. Brushton Minton, 7.4, $881; 3. Sterling Lambert, 12.7, $588; 4. Taite Stickler, 13.0, $294.
Team roping: 1. Doyle Hoskins/William Cowden, 6.1 seconds, $1,295 each; 2. Colt Cowden/Joseph Shawnego, 6.5, $1,072; 3. Cutter Machado/Todd Hampton, 7.3, $848; 4. Pierce Wold/Billy Aviles, 7.4, $625; 5. Zack Engelhart/Dusty Bravos, 7.6, $402; 6. Bryor Minton/Brushton Minton, 10.7, $223.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Denton Mars, 76 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Classy Clark, $865; 2. Matt Cicisly, 75, $649; 3. Gregory Koehler, 71, $432; 4. Caden Grisedale, 58, $216.
Tie-down roping: 1. Cody Stewart, 10.1 seconds, $1,090; 2. Colton Farquer, 11.4, $818; 3. Caden Farquer, 11.5, $545; 4. Dan Williams Jr., 12.0, $273.
Barrel racing: 1. Brittany Manner, 17.35 seconds, $895; 2. Kayla Turner, 17.42, $767; 3. Ann McGilchrist, 17.54, $639; 4. Emily Harryman, 17.60, $554; 5. Skylar Alves, 17.66, $426; 6. Teagan Gann, 17.70, $341; 7. Hunter Morgan, 17.75, $256; 8. Vicky Cook, 17.83, $171; 9. Breann Justice, 17.86, $128; 10. Madison Camozzi, 17.91, $85.
Bull riding leaders: No qualified rides.