Mason Moody Having Dream Season As Current Bull Riding World Leader

The 2026 rodeo season is now well underway and cowboys around the world are competing for the chance for a world title. How to get there? Win the most money during the regular season.

Mason Moody Lands On Top

Currently at the top of the leaderboard, coming off his first National Finals Rodeo in his career, is bull rider Mason Moody. He is having a dream season and heading into the spring sitting at No. 1 in the world standings with $43,759.

Moody is seemingly on fire heading into the spring. His most recent ride was at the 155th Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee, Florida. As the rodeo is currently going on (February 19th through 22nd), he has already landed on top with a 90-point ride on Big Rafter Rodeo's Sorry Sam. That puts him a whole four points ahead of the cowboy behind him in Florida.

He finished fourth at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, one of the biggest and hardest rodeos of the season. He took home a round one win in Texas and earned himself over $3,000 to add to his prize pot.

As such a consistent rider, he knows how to fight to land in the top five of any rodeo. He hasn’t finished outside of the top 10 at any rodeo so far this season. His 90-point ride in Florida is the highest score he’s seen so far this year, but it just goes to show what he is capable of, even this early on in the year.

What It Will Take To Win

Moody continues to push himself to the limit, competing at back-to-back rodeos all season long. Taking turns at Rodeo Rapid City, Bismarck PRCA Rodeo, and National Western Stock Show and Rodeo and more, all within a few days of each other.

Just watching him in the arena, he proves he wants to take home the title at the end of the season. But Moody has to fight hard as he is up against some of the best bull riders in the world.

Despite that fact, Moody isn’t slowing down. While the money numbers are close now, barely sitting in front of No. 2, Luke Mackey, all the cowboys in the running will have to grind if they want to catch Stetson Wright, who secured over $500,000 by the end of last season, making him the current world champion.

After finishing at No. 11 last season with $246,493, the cowboy out of Letcher, South Dakota, came into the season with something to prove.