Over 2,000 Barrel Racing Runs Made in Stephenville at The Grand Prix

Barrel races by Bizzy Bee Productions are known for being high-paying, top-tier events. The Grand Prix, held February 19-22, at 377 Arena in Stephenville, Texas, was no exception. The race advertised a minimum of $92,000 in added money, as well as sidepots from many top incentives. On Sunday, there was a qualifier for Rodeo Austin, giving competitors a chance to compete at one of the limited-entry Texas Swing rodeos.

Futurity

Molli Montgomery and Heavens Gone Wild (JL Dash Ta Heaven x LegsGoneWild) continue their reign, claiming more titles at the Grand Prix. The duo swept the futurity, winning both rounds, the average, and the Futurity Slot Race.

They won Round 1 by two-tenths of a second, Round 2 by over one-tenth, and the average by a commanding six-tenths. Montgomery and "Farris" won over $25,000 in futurity earnings alone. They added another $7,000 in Open earnings and will claim substantially more in incentives.

Montgomery also trained Farris' dam, LegsGoneWild, who claimed numerous futurity championships, including the Barrel Futurities of America Juvenile title. Farris' full sister, Heavens Wild Side, is also currently competing in her futurity season, with Montgomery.

Derby

London Gorham and Tiny Bit Of Pressure (No Pressure On Me x SF Tiny Bit Of Fame) have set arena records and claimed several major titles in the past year, proving they are one of the toughest teams running today. The duo added the Grand Prix Derby Championship to their resume, placing second in Round 1 and Round 2. Combined with open carryovers, the two runs were worth nearly $18,000 for this pair.

Open

Of the 15 places in Saturday's Open 1D, three checks were claimed by youth phenom, Dusky Lynn Hall. She and her record-breaking partner, Aint Seen Famous Yet, took the win. Chasin A Win finished third and JH Firewater Honor placed 11th. In Round 2, Aint Seen Famous Yet finished a consistent fifth.

Chasin A Win and JH Firewater Honor also dominated in the Derby, taking the win and finishing seventh in Round 1. JH Firewater Honor finished fifth in the Average. Without incentives, Hall's team banked over $15,500.

The fastest time of the weekend was run by Skyler Nicholas and The Dream Crusher (Makin Ya Famous x Stoli My Guy). Both Skyler and her mom, Lisa, have won extensively at every level of competition on Stoli My Guy, who is now proving herself as a producer.

Nicholas claimed the Round 2 Derby win, finished second in the Derby Average, won the Amateur Derby, and Sunday Open 1D. The duo's smoking fast 15.260 won the Open by over a full tenth of a second.