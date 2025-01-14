Clean Sweep for Jordan Driver at the San Diego Rodeo: Full Recap of the Final Round
After two complete rounds, a shootout round among the top eight money earners over the last few days, and a clean slate of those four who advanced from the shootout, the 2025 San Diego Rodeo Champions have been crowned and are back on the road to the next rodeo.
After an incredible first National Finals Rodeo (NFR), 21-year-old Bradlee Miller is carrying that momentum with him into the '25 season. He matched with one of the most iconic bucking horses of his time, Virgil from C5. This duo bucked their way to 91 points, which, if you've seen either one of these guys compete, it was no surprise when this score came in above 90!
Two-time World Champion Tie-Down Roper Riley Webb is cashing a check for 20k as he made a victory lap in Petco Park after his 6.7-second run in the sunny California weather.
Jackie Crawford demonstrated she was on fire, especially in a baseball stadium. Crawford stopped the clock at 2.6 seconds to leave San Diego over $20,000 richer than when she first arrived.
Three-time World Champion Ryder Wright can now add the 2025 San Diego Saddle Bronc Champion title to his extensive resume of wins. Four Star Rodeo, Wall Street, and Wright scored the highest all weekend, at 90.25 points for a significant payday early in the 2025 season.
Seven-time NFR qualifier and NFR Average Champion Will Lummus put his name at the top of the steer wrestling leaderboard, taking his steer to the ground in 3.5 seconds.
In the team roping, Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord will each take home 20k per man. They worked together to stop the clock in 3.7 seconds and secured the round win.
Jordan Driver had a clean sweep as she won every round this weekend in San Diego. During the eight-man round, we saw Driver make a horse change to Judge JB Cash. Judge and Driver ultimately stopped the clock in the final round at 16.31 seconds to take home first place after an unforgettable weekend in Petco Stadium.
Veteran bull rider Jordan Spears is the man in the winner's circle after he teamed up with C5's Yahoo Buckaroo for 82.5 points.
The 2025 San Diego Rodeo Champions have been crowned, the stock is headed home or onto the next rodeo, and the stadium lights have been turned off. That's a wrap on the 2025 San Diego Rodeo until next year!