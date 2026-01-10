Pro Skijor Headed to North America Highlighted by Bozeman Invitational

Montana is well known for their summer rodeo run that hosts some high dollar payouts with beautiful scenery. But what happens when the state turns cold for the winter? Well, it does anything but shut down.

Right now the well-known destination that is Bozeman is gearing up to host the Professional Skijor Frontier Tour that is multiple competitions across Utah, Montana and Idaho before a finale at the end of February.

But what is Skijoring? It is the sport built for adrenaline junkies to say the least. It is a team event between a horse and rider who pulls a skier behind them through a course (at a very high rate of speed) that is full of gates, jumps and rings.

The festival won't just be just the athletes diving down the mountain, but there will be plenty of other events going on that the town will offer as this is a spectator sport. It is a weekend event for people to experience not just the talented competitors but everything the town has to offer.

Other Smaller Events Across Montana

Montana Department of Commerce

The Frontier Tour is going to host some of the best of the best in this event that is seemingly starting to take over as it combines the western industry with another very popular sport (skiing). Montana will also be hosting a pair of other smaller events this winter for those looking to make the trip up to the state.

After the tour leaves Bozeman, a smaller event will take place in Wisdom, aka the Big Hole Valley Skijoring event, just east of Bozeman. This is also a two day spectacle full of action, vendors and plenty of food.

Red Lodge is a top destination during Cowboy Christmas, but it will be the host to the National Finals Skijoring Races, which have actually been taking place since 1980. There will be over 100 teams competing across multiple divisions as the finale to the Skijoring season.

This isn't a new sport by any means but it is now receiving national attention for all of the right reasons. Worlds are colliding and it gives many reasons to celebrate as fans can cheer on athletes as they put their bodies on the line while showing off incredible grit, determination and athleticism.

Full Frontier Tour Dates & Locations

Heber City, Utah: January 16-17

Boseman, Montana: January 24-25

Logan, Utah: January 30-31

Boise, Idaho: February 6-7

Salt Lake City, Utah: February 7

Driggs, Idaho: February 21-22

Salt Lake City, Utah: February 27-28 (Tour Finals)

