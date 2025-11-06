Clint Summers’ Mr Joes Shadow Bar Earns Second AQHA Head Horse of the Year Title

The 2025 Nutrena PRCA Head Horse of the Year presented by AQHA is Clint Summers' 14-year-old gelding, Mr Joes Shadow Bar, otherwise known as Joe.

Mr Joes Shawdow Bar, or Joe is ridden by Clint Summers and owned by Clint and Darren Summers.

Joe is Mr. Reliable for Summers, and this is his second PRCA Head Horse of the Year award. In 2023 Joe was also voted the number one horse traveling the PRCA circuit.

In 2023, Clint's peers also awarded Joe the BFI Head Horse title as well. There is no arguing Joe has been among the top head horses in the recent past, and is not about to slow down now.

Clint and Joe started the season slowly, but they made a lot of runs in the summer to get themselves into the top 50.

Now the team will go into the National Finals Rodeo in December in Las Vegas, Nevada in the No. 4 position.

This is Summers' fifth NFR Qualification since purchasing his PRCA card in 2011. The 34-year-old cowboy from Lake City, FL, has surpassed the million-dollar career earnings mark, and a lot of that is thanks to Joe.

Summers purchased Joe from the famous Colorado cowboy, J.D. Yates who has been to the NFR himself 21 times and NFSR 11 times. Summers was persistent with Yates making sure he was the first one to have grabs at Joe if Yates ever decided to sell him.

Joe is a steady and solid horse that gives Summers every chance to get to the winner’s circle.

RK Tuff Trinket “Bob,” ridden and owned by Riley Minor, was the second-place choice for 2025 Head Horse of the Year. Riley is headed to his 12th NFR in the No. 12 position with $125,025.27 won in the regular season.

Coming in third is a fan favorite “Spur”, Espuela Bro, ridden by Tyler Wade and owned by Tyler and Jessi Wade. Wade will attend the NFR in the No. 8 position after pocketing $143,366.47 in 2025. This will be Wade’s eighth NFR qualification since becoming a member in 2011.

Full 2025 PRCA Horse of the Year Results

Steer Wrestling

1. Telle Em PYC “Banker” ridden by Justin Shaffer, Tucker Allen, Jesse Brown, Holden Myers and Jace Melvin, and owned by Justin Shaffer

2. Off the Fence “Swamper” ridden by Will Lummus, Dakota Eldridge, and Winsten McGraw, and owned by Broom Tree Ranch LLC

3. Finding Meno “Crush” ridden by Ty Erickson, Stetson Jorgenson and Rowdy Parrott, and owned by TC Equine LLC

Team Roping Header

1. Mr. Joes Shadow Bar “Joe” ridden by Clint Summers, and owned by Clint and Darren Summers

2. RK Tuff Trinket “Bob” ridden and owned by Riley Minor

3. Espuela Bro “Spur” ridden by Tyler Wade, and owned by Tyler and Jessi Wade

Team Roping Heeler

1. Cut off My Spots “Coon” ridden and owned by Coleby Payne

2. Oz Ona Hot Streak “Oz” ridden by Lane Mitchell and owned by Nate Ozentowski

3. Bodak Yello “Bodak” ridden and owned by Jade Corkill

Tie-Down Roping

1. Marked Up Cat "Rudy" ridden and owned by

2. Haidas Texas Jewel “Bird” ridden by Tanner Green, Quade Hiatt and Others, and owned by Tanner Green

3. Daddys Shiner Cat “Peso” ridden by Ty Harris, Logan Bird, Joel Harris, Kyle Lucas and Shad Mayfield, and owned by Logan Bird

Pick Up Man

1. Baby Hes Hot “BABY” ridden by Tyler Kraft and owned by Vanessa Kraft

2. Sundayredwood Breeze “Badger” ridden by Matt Twitchell and owned by Clegg Livestock Co Inc

3. Jack On Moon “Spyder” ridden by Matt Twitchell and owned by Clegg Livestock Co Inc

Steer Roping

1. Son Ofa Glo “Junior” ridden and owned by Slad Wood

2. Unbreykable “Big Country” ridden and owned by Kelton McMillen

3. JS Frosty Badger “Goose” Ridden by and owned by Scott and Kelli Snedecor



Barrel Racing

1. DM Sissy Hayday “Sister,” ridden and owned by Haily Kinsel

2. Seis Corona “Jagger,” ridden and owned by Megan McLeod-Sprague

3. Force The Goodbye “Jarvis,” ridden and owned by Kassie Mowry



Breakaway Roping

1. Stylish Drifter “Dutch,” ridden and owned by Josie Conner

2. Aladdins Approach “Lexus,” ridden and owned by Cheyanne McCartney

3. Jigsaw Wildcard “Jigsaw,” ridden by Aspen Miller and owned by Craig Miller

