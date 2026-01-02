Kaleb Driggers Sets Bar High With $1.1 Million in 2025 Team Roping Earnings

Professional header Kaleb Driggers may have ridden a roller coaster of emotions at the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) en route to finishing as the Reserve World Champion, but his 2025 season in team roping was legendary.

Driggers and Junior Nogueira earned checks in five of the 10 NFR rounds. The duo built momentum as the rodeo wore on and earned their first 2025 round win in the final round. They also finished third in the NFR Average, worth over $60,000. An additional $100,000 in round earnings made for a very profitable week for the Georgia cowboy.

When the dust settled after Round 10 of the NFR, Driggers had earned $367,885 in the PRCA in 2025. Since joining the PRCA in 2008, Driggers has accumulated over $3.5 million in career earnings.

The most historic part of his incredible year was the final calculation showing that Driggers had done something no other team roper had done before - winning over $1 million in a single year. Although he may not have left Las Vegas with the gold buckle, Driggers' NFR earnings pushed him over the $1.1 million mark in 2025.

A Landmark Year

Lonestar Shootout

The opportunities for team ropers to earn life-changing money outside of professional rodeo continue to grow each year exponentially. Driggers capitalized on all of those major routes, claiming many wins throughout 2025.

The two-time World Champion paired up with several talented heelers this year. Driggers claimed the Lone Star Shootout win with Nicky Northcott - banking $62,000 each. In October, he and Jade Corkill won the COJO Open, each taking home $36,000.

Driggers and his PRORODEO partner, Junior Nogueira, claimed a huge win at the American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas. Finishing fourth in the Round of 10, they squeaked into the Final Four, where they earned the $100,000 payout.

Now back-to-back champions of the Bob Feist Invitational, Driggers and Nogueira each took home $75,000 for that monumental win.

For Driggers, his mind is always on the future and the growth of the sport. As one of the co-founders of the Gold Buckle Futurities, Driggers has been in on the ground floor of a brand-new industry. Rope horse futurities have brought new attention to the sport and have quickly become quite lucrative.

Combining his major 2025 championships with futurity and Global Handicaps earnings, Kaleb Driggers has done the unthinkable and shown what is truly possible in a new era of team roping.

More Rodeo On SI