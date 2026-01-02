Tucker Allen Proved Consistency Was Key to Capture NFR Steer Wrestling Average Title

After a fairytale 2025 NFR, Tucker Allen went to Las Vegas with gold buckle dreams and left the 2026 NFR Average Champion and World Champion.

Tucker, the Ventura, Cali. cowboy, was a straight machine throughout ten rounds in the Thomas & Mack. He used every steer he drew to his advantage and ended up being the only steer wrestler to be clean on all ten steers.

Allen was 46.4 seconds on 10 steers, winning the average by over ten seconds, which is approximately a three-steer lead over Louisiana cowboy Rowdy Parrott.

Over 10 days in Vegas, Tucker placed in six of the ten rounds, winning three of them. He won $238,049 at the 2025 NFR.

Tucker had a winning plan that he executed precisely. During a few rounds of the NFR, Allen drew on the stronger end of the pen of cattle, yet he "scored sharp" and made businessman runs to stay strong in the average.

Allen rode the 2025 AQHA Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year, Banker, owned by Justin Shaffer, for all ten steers. Shaffer and Allen are traveling partners who have such an incredible team behind them, a great bond, and a balanced system that has jolted them both into the top 15 the past two years.

Shaffer, Allen, and Jesse Brown were seen up and down the road together in 2025, all aboard the many top-notch horses Justin Shaffer owns. All three cowboys entered the NFR in the top five.

2024 was both Shaffer's and Tucker's first year to attend the NFR. The pair spends their time at the gym, practicing, and encouraging each other throughout the season. These two feed off each other's success, and it almost seems to be the key to keeping them at the top.

After the dust settled, Tucker shared a Facebook post stating, "Blessed and Honored to say that we come out as the 2025 World Champion Steer Wrestler. This is a dream come true and a great personal milestone in my life."

Allen went on to thank everyone who supported him, helped him, and encouraged him to reach this point in his career.

Tucker Allen

The 26-year-old cowboy is just getting started in his bulldogging career and in his short time rodeoing professionally he is halfway to earning a million dollars in career earnings and joining an elite few in the record books.

The future is bright for the California bull dogger.

More Rodeo News