From Rookies to World Champions, Sisters Rodeo Champions Pocket Thousands

The real summer run is underway in the rodeo world as cowboys and cowgirls start to make their way across the United States. Hopes and dreams attached to various goals are being chased. Some are out to make a trip to the National Finals Rodeo, while others are chasing circuit championships.

That’s the best thing about rodeo: not everyone Is on the same path, and there is an avenue for each and every person.

Right now, the professional rodeo action is fierce in the Pacific Northwest. Sisters, Oregon is the home of one of the biggest rodeos this time of year. From June 11-14, you could find some of the top cowboys and cowgirls pulling in and out of the rodeo there.

With a payout of over $350,000, this is a must-stop on the way to the NFR. Here are the champions.

Fast Time, High Scores of Sisters, Ore.

Korkow Rodeo brought Dixie’s Gravy for the bareback riding and Roedy Farrell took full advantage of the good draw. With an 87.5-point ride, Farrell got to add an incredible $10,434 to his season earnings.

In the steer wrestling, it was two-time NFR qualifier Dalton Massey who took the win. His 4.3-second time was just ahead of Chance Garnter’s 4.5. Massey earned $6,112 for the win.

In the team roping, youngsters Tyler Tryan and Nicky Northcott showed up the field with their 5.0 run. Incredibly, the team roping was tight with just seven-tenths of a second splitting first to fifteenth. Each place was literally just one-tenth of a second difference.

Chase Brooks topped all the saddle bronc riders when he rode Corey & Lange Rodeo’s Monster for 89 points. That eight-second effort earned $10,180.

Brodey Clemons was getting ready for his appearance at the College National Finals and made his time in Sisters worthwhile. With a smoking 7.4-second run, Clemons earned the championship and $7,649.

Tayla Moeykens | Fernando Sam-Sin/@fsamsin

Tayla Moeykens is working on punching another ticket to Las Vegas again in 2026. She was the fastest cowgirl around all three barrels with her 17.18-second run. The win added $9,785 to her season earnings.

None other than ‘Superman’ himself took the win in the bull riding. Corey & Lange Rodeo’s Oops paired up with Stetson Wright to be 86.5 points and take the top position on the leaderboard. The win earned Wright $10,655, which will help him regain the lead in the world standings.

In the breakaway roping, Kadin Jodie earned the substantial win of $7,680 for her 2.2-second run.

The world standings should get shaken up this week with these high-paying rodeos kicking off. Stay tuned for our weekly updates.