Colby Community College Mourning Loss of Team Member in Tragic Accident
According to multiple reports, a single vehicle accident took the life of 19-year-old Emma Brungardt Friday, October 4.
Brungardt was the 2024 Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas and a member of the Colby Community College Rodeo team.
At just before 10 p.m. on Friday night Brungardt was a passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a tree row, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol accident report.
Brungardt was in the vehicle with other members of the rodeo team who were all injured as well and taken to the hospital.
The sophmore, from Blue Rapids, Kansas was heavily involved in the western industry by not only serving as a rodeo queen but also competing in the goat tying, breakaway, and team roping for the Colby Community College team. Brungardt was there on a scholarship.
The college shared a post about their beloved teammate on social media stating, "Emma was a sweet soul who picked up other people and always had a positive attitude. Her light will live on in and around the rodeo arena. "
Brungardt was loved by many as the Miss Rodeo Kansas Pageant social media also had very kind words.
Brungardt started her western lifestyle by joing the FFA in high school and then going on the the Kansas Wild Horse Youth Challenge. She was the grand champion of the event in 2019 and 2021 according to her profile on the Miss Rodeo Kansas page. She also competed in Kansas High School Rodeo for two years.
The Central Plains College Rodeo region along with all of the teammates and friends at Colby Community College are suffering a traumatic and devastating loss.
The rodeo and western community stand behind all of you as you navigate this incredible loss.
To Emma's family and friends, Rodeo on SI's entire team extends our deepest condolences to you.