NFR Superstars Grabbed Hold of Gold in Round No. 3

It's a cowboy town! Las Vegas, Nevada, turns into a sea of cowboy hats and duallys for two weeks every December. The 2025 version of the National Finals Rodeo has been nothing short of spectacular so far.

Round No. 3 is special for so many people because of the meaning behind all of the gold you see in the arena. Gold hats, gold bandanas, and even gold pants, overcome the dirt at the Thomas & Mack. The gold is representative of the cowboys and cowgirls support of childhood cancer.

The Golden Circle of Champions honors families who are dealing with pediatric cancer. The cowboys and cowgirls raise awareness and funds to help the initiative.

Who Earned the Gold in Round No. 3?

Bareback Riding

Waylon Bourgeois | Nathan Meyer Photography

The cajun from Church Point, Louisiana, Waylong Bourgeois might be having the best NFR of his career. On a Saturday night during Round 3, the talented bareback rider stuck it to the competition with his 88.75-point ride aboard Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's 'Priefert's Dusty Roads'.

After picking up a three-way split in Round No. 2 worth $5,126 along with a reserve championship win of Round No. 1 worth $28,980, Bourgeois is now $70,774 richer. He has jumped all the way from No. 12 in the World Standings to No. 5.

Team Roping

It was evident in the arena that some of the team ropers are feeling frustration. It has been a little unconventional watching the World Champion team go out of the arena three times in a row with a no-time.

Rodeo competitors know, though, that this sport has high highs and really lows. One thing everyone is sure about is that the reigning World Champions are some of the most talented team ropers to ever grace the arena, and they are going to come back fighting.

It's not just them struggling though. There have been 11 no-times in 30 runs at the 2025 NFR. But let's talk about how tough the team roping was on the golden night.

To be in the top four, you had to be under four seconds and the stage at the South Point Buckle Ceremony was crowded. Three teams stopped the clock at 3.8 seconds to split the win.

Dawson Graham along with brother Dillon as well as Lightning Aguilera and Kaden Profili and the team of Colton Schmidt and Jonathan Torres all get to claim the win.

Saddle Bronc

Statler Wright | PRCA Photo by Click Thompson

Round 3 brought the magic back to Beaver, Utah. Smith Pro Rodeo's Angel Cat drew great in the round and showed off for an 88.25-point ride with Statler Wright. If Wright's performance keeps up at the pace he's been, he will be due for another round win in Round 4.

Each night of the 2025, Wright has increased his score by almost exactly two points. He started off solid in round one with an 84.25, came back in Round 2 scoring 86.75 and then hit the round jackpot on Saturday night with 88.25.

In the early average race, the Wright family is showing their talents. Stetson holds down the top position with 263.75, followed closely by Ryder at 262.75.

Bull Riding

Tristen Hutchings covered his first bull of the 2025 NFR in Round 3, and it paid. Cervi Championship Rodeo's Vitalix Smokin Hott was certainly smokin' and Hutchings matched his energy for 90.5 points and a $36,668 payday.

Stetson Wright still remains the story here, though. He is truly living up to his 'Superman' nickname. He might need to ride the next round of stock in a cape because he has been flawless thus far. In Round 3, Stetson had to settle for second place after taking the win in the first two rounds.

Wright has moved up to No. 1 in the World Standings with a nearly $50,000 lead after three rounds. He also has a commanding lead in the average.

The NFR is still very young with a mountain of competition left. Anything can happen, and anything might. These races are fun to follow but could change at any minute. Stay tuned to Rodeo On SI for full coverage of all the events and stories.

You can also find full results of each round on prorodeo.com.

More Rodeo News