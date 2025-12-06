Underdogs Take the Win Shaking Up Round 1 of 2025 NFR Team Roping

While there are front-runners in all of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) events, we would be remiss to look over some of the “dark horse” candidates who could very easily come from behind to dominate this rodeo.

With the amount of money on the line at the NFR in both the rounds and average, we simply cannot count anyone out. For example, coming into Round 1, the team roping headers were separated by a little more than two round wins (monetarily) from No. 1 to No. 15 and some teams have already made big moves. It is any man’s game and these cowboys are all here for a reason.

Team Roping - Headers

While calling two-time World Champion Tyler Wade a “dark horse" or an underdog just feels wrong, he is currently No. 11 in the World Standings after Round 1. Take this with a grain of salt though - he is only a couple of round checks out of the No. 1 spot. A miss in the first round will certainly have him gunning for round wins the remainder of the week.

Prior to the NFR, Jake Smith was No. 11 in the World, but he and Douglas Rich bagged a third-place check in Round 1. Smith creeped a couple of spots up into the standings, breaking into the top 10.

Riley Minor came into the finals as No. 12 in the World, but he and brother Brady were clean on their run last night, just one hole out of the money. This pair is known for their consistent performances and the average will be paying nearly six-figures for that win this year.

Prior to Round 1, people would have undoubtedly said that Lightning Aguilera was the biggest underdog in the pack - coming in at No. 15. He came out swinging with nothing to lose, earning a round win with Kaden Profili for $36,668 and shooting up to No. 8 in the World.

Team Roping - Heelers

Along with his partner Tyler Wade, Wesley Thorp will be one to keep an eye on. Since the duo are already down a steer in the average, we expect to see them going for the round wins. Thorp is currently No. 10 in the World Standings.

Douglas Rich was the No. 13 man in the World entering the NFR and a third-place finish in Round 1 with Jake Smith banked him nearly $22,000. He moved up to No. 11 and is now only two round wins out of the lead in the World.

Just like his partner, Kaden Profili came in ranked towards the bottom of the pack. Squeaking into the NFR in the No. 14 spot, Profili was after a win in Round 1. He and Lightning Aguilera banked $36,668 and Profili has now moved up to No. 7 in the World.

