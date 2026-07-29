Cole Eiguren Follows Grandfather Into Cheyenne Frontier Days History

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – As much as he tried, Cole Eiguren couldn’t avoid it.

Everyone wanted to talk about his pursuit of the all-around title at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, even if Eiguren was trying not to.

“All my buddies were telling me, ‘Hey, you’ve got the all-around won,’ or asking me if I had it won, or asking me who else was in the running for the all-around. I was like I don’t really know,” Eiguren said with a laugh. “I’m trying not to think about it so I can just do my job and if it pans out and we end up winning it great. It was hard not to think about it.”

On Sunday, that speculative math became official as the Fruitland, Idaho cowboy earned a combined $11,100 between tie-down and team roping to secure the all-around title at the Daddy of ’Em All. His success in Cheyenne along with some round money at the Deadwood (S.D.) Days of ’76 Rodeo moved him up the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association All-Around Standings to No. 8 with $61,851.30 in total earnings this season.

It was a moment Eiguren had dreamt of for a long time as he tried to follow his grandfather, Jack Hannum, into CFD lore. Hannum won a pair of all-around titles in 1977 and 1979, along with tie-down (1977) and steer wrestling (1979) accolades.

“It means the world. I can’t thank enough people. There have been so many people in my corner, helping me out. My parents, my family, my uncles – to be able to win this on a day like today, it means the world,” Eiguren said. “I can’t help but think of my grandpa. He’s won (four) of these buckles so I’ve always looked up to that and always wanted to have one with him. I wish he was here. I wish he was here to celebrate it.”

The bulk of Eiguren’s success came in tie-down as he took first during his preliminary bracket before placing second in the semifinals to reach Sunday’s short round. His run of 11 seconds flat was fourth-best in the round, ensuring his spot atop the all-around leaderboard.

Additionally, he and partner Dylin Ahlstrom bounced back from a tough preliminary round in team roping to place third in the wildcard and secure a spot in the semifinals. That additional $1,000 payout made sure he had money won in two events, putting him as the frontrunner for the all-around honor.

While he would have loved to join his grandfather as a two-buckle winner, being in position to pick up the recognition from one of ProRodeo's most historic competitions was a moment he’ll savor for a long time.

“I drew a good calf and my horse was good. I was just trying to stay aggressive and not back off, that’s what you have to do when you’re roping against this caliber of ropers,” Eiguren said. “The competition is so good. I just wanted to stay aggressive and let everything pan out how it was supposed to.”