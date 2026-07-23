Professional Rodeo Summer Run Full of Arena Records Across the US and Canada

The summer rodeo run has been hot, and athletes continue to shatter arena records. While this is not an all-inclusive list, here are some recent highlights from rodeo's finest.

Basin City (Wash.) Freedom Rodeo

Colin Wolfe took the steer wrestling win and shattered the arena record at a home state rodeo, stopping the clock at 3.6 seconds. A multiple-time Columbia River Circuit Finals qualifier, Wolfe made a big jump in the standings thanks to the check for $8,336.

Oakley Independence Day Rodeo - Oakley City, Utah

There is no stopping three-time and reigning World Champion Tie-Down Roper Riley Webb. Riding his great horse, Rudy, the 2025 Nutrena Tie-Down Roping Horse of the Year, Webb stopped the clock at 7.0 seconds.

The win only expanded his lead in the World Standings, which he sits atop by almost $75,000.

Reno (Nev.) Rodeo

Two arena records were in danger in a red-hot week in Reno.

Tie-down roper Kyan Wilhite is on his Resistol Rookie campaign in professional rodeo, and the 20-year-old cowboy stopped the clock at 7.2 seconds in legendary fashion. The time tied the arena record set by Scott Kormos in 2013.

Currently No. 10 in the World Standings and leading the Resistol Rookie of the Year race, Wilhite has banked $89,742 this season.

On the same night Wilhite tied the arena record, team ropers Dawson and Dillon Graham set a brand new arena record with their run of 3.7 seconds. The duo qualified for their first NFR in 2025, and this run could help them build the momentum they need to climb into the top 15 once again.

Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo - Vernal, Utah

Buffalo, Wyo., bareback rider Cole Reiner earned his place in the record books with a 92-point ride aboard Powder River Rodeo's Outta Hand. Reiner is currently ranked No. 11 in the World Standings with $100,337 in season earnings, as he pursues his sixth NFR qualification.

Silver State Stampede - Elko, Nev.

Garrett Oates left his mark in the record books in Elko, where he stopped the clock in steer wrestling at 3.4 seconds. The 26-year-old is currently ranked No. 30 in the World Standings, with roughly $20,000 separating him from the top 15.

NFR Open

Scott Guenthner has threatened retirement multiple times, but his performance continues to prove he is not ready to hang up his hat just yet. He matched Ethen Thouvenell's National Circuit Finals Rodeo record, previously set in 2013 at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.

The 3.2-second run at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo in Estes Park, Colo., topped the round and helped bring Guenthner back to the Finals on Saturday.

WYO Rodeo - Sheridan, Wyo.

Spearfish, S.D., cowgirl Rickie Engesser lit the board with a 1.6-second run in breakaway roping, shattering the previous arena record.

The following day, saddle bronc rider Brody Wells matched up with one of the most well-known buckers in professional rodeo. Wells and THE Black Tie teamed up for a 91-point ride, earning the Wyoming cowboy an arena record in his home state.

When the dust settled, the new arena record in barrel racing belonged to Makenzie Mayes of Scroggins, Texas. Mayes and Chicado Moon stopped the clock at 16.84 seconds.

Calgary Stampede - Calgary, Alberta

The barrel racing arena record fell multiple times throughout the week. Formerly held by Kassie Mowry, the record was first broken by Michelle Alley. In the same round, Mowry returned and took her record back.

The 16.68-second run held until Showdown Sunday, when Hayle Gibson-Stillwell stopped the clock at 16.56 seconds to shatter the former record and earn her place in the record books.