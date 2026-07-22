Cole Eiguren Trying to Add to Cheyenne Family Legacy in Pursuit of All-Around Title

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Cole Eiguren backed into the box at Frontier Park with family legacy weighing on his mind. Something about the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo has always loomed larger than life to the Fruitland, Idaho, cowboy.

On Tuesday, he came one step closer to adding his own chapter to the family history.

The two-event competitor won his tie-down set before placing sixth in team roping later in the performance with partner Dylin Ahlstrom, putting him in contention for the all-around title at the Daddy of ’Em All.

“It means the world. I’ve always wanted to do good at this rodeo, so hopefully we get to do it this year,” Eiguren said with a smile.

His grandfather, Jack Hannum, had great success in Cheyenne nearly 40 years ago. In 1977, Hannum won the tie-down and all-around titles at CFD. Two years later, he captured the steer wrestling and all-around accolades, giving him four Cheyenne buckles in a three-year span.

Tales of that success during his childhood have made CFD one of the rodeos Eiguren dreamed of doing well at. His 2026 appearance marked his fourth time at the rodeo. While he’s made the short round before and placed in several preliminaries, things got off to a strong start Tuesday.

In tie-down roping, Eiguren’s result of 11.7 seconds was best of the day, giving him the early victory in the rodeo’s second event.

Cole Eiugren has competed in both the tie-down roping and the team roping multiple times in Cheyenne and now he has his first career Semifinal berth after winning the round in the tie-down this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/3cOCAgKTyP — US Cowboy (@USCowboyInc) July 21, 2026

A few hours later, he and partner Dylin Ahlstrom backed into the box for a team roping run. The duo have competed together at several jackpots, but never in a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association setting.

“We qualified here separately. This is our first rodeo this year,” Eiguren said after posting a time of 10.1 seconds, sixth in the round, one spot away from automatically advancing. They’ll have to come back through the wildcard to reach the semifinals. “We’ve roped together off and on throughout the year, but it worked out today.”

It was a $2,000 payday, one that guarantees him a spot in the semifinals on Saturday in tie-down and helps in the PRCA standings. Coming into Cheyenne, Eiguren was unranked in both tie-down and team roping, but had more than $49,100 in combined earnings, putting him ninth in the all-around race.

Eiguren’s start at Cheyenne sets him up for a truly meaningful end to July, one that could etch his name in the family legacy.

“I’ve loved this rodeo my whole life,” Eiguren said. “Every time I think about this rodeo, I think about my grandpa. It’s pretty special.”